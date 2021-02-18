Almost 92% of French households are now connected to the Internet

Amid the repercussions of the health crisis, the French spent more time surfing the internet in 2020 than ever before. Whether for entertainment, communication, work or even shopping, the internet has presented itself as an opening to the world when real life seemed to be put on hold. In this context, the “Internet Year 2020” breaks all records, according to a report by Médiametrie.

The French are more connected than ever to the Internet

In 2020, the French would have surfed the internet an average of 2.15 hours per day (2/3 of them on smartphones), an increase of 15% compared to 2019. If this increase affects the whole population, then this is all, even more so for young people aged 15-24 who have spent 24% more time on the internet than last year. So they would have spent an average of 4:23 a day on their digital activities.

At the end of 2020, Médiametrie also found that 92% of French households were connected to the internet. This means a total of 53 million internet users per month. If this number is impressive, it also shows another reality that needs to be highlighted: 10 million people still do not have access to the internet. The digital divide is still there, and all the more alarming as in times of health crisis the internet has become an indispensable tool for both entertainment and social connection with loved ones, to work, to study, or even to shop safely.

Digital life has taken over real life

In fact, Médiametrie states that “80.5% of 15-24 year olds who were connected to training / education sites and apps during first delivery and nearly half of CSP + used professional messaging and video conferencing services for teleworking “. Numbers that support what we have already emphasized: the internet is no longer just a place of entertainment, but a tool that supports the French in essential and inevitable aspects of their daily lives.

Likewise, with the closure of restaurants, internet users have made significant use of home meal delivery services and drive-through services. The audience for these services would have doubled from 7 million unique visitors to 13.6 million in just 6 months between October 2019 and 2020. The same is true of online medical services, whose audience has grown by 26% in one year.

In terms of entertainment, the internet also proved to be a lifesaver in 2020: 36.2 million internet users would have visited TV / audio websites and applications each month, while 27.9 million would have visited internet platforms. SVOD and 45.9 million on AVoD platforms.

Finally, 8 out of 10 French people would have consulted messaging and social networking services monthly to keep in touch with their loved ones. Young people dominate this practice as they would have spent an average of 2 to 12 hours a day, compared to 45 minutes for the rest of the French population.