Covid19. NGO accuses China of withholding information from WHO during recent mission to Wuhan – Observer

China withheld information about the first cases of Covid-19 a year ago, which fostered contagion, and did so again during the recent World Health Organization (WHO) mission to Wuhan , Human Rights Watch reported Thursday (HRW).

“China clearly wants to avoid being accused of being the place where the pandemic started,” Kenneth Roth, executive director of the human rights organization, said at a press conference hosted by the ‘Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU).

According to Roth, during the WHO expert mission to Wuhan, which ended last week, Beijing “refused to share anonymous information on the first cases”, when only half of the 174 initially identified were related to the famous Huanan Market in Wuhan, the which indicates a cover-up.

Likewise, “there were 92 patients in Wuhan hospitalized with symptoms similar to Covid in October and November 2019, but China only gave WHO antibody tests much later, without x-rays or blood tests, tests which would have shown that the epidemic was present a month or two before admission, ”he said, quoted by the Spanish news agency EFE.

Further, “Beijing continues to promote the crazy theory that Covid-19 may have been caused by contact with frozen food, although there is no evidence that anyone in any part of the world has been infected with this. way, ”the official said. by HRW.

Roth also criticized the expert mission of the WHO and other associated organizations for “giving credit to this theory by saying they are studying it,” adding that it means “giving Beijing a shot of propaganda. “at a time when the objective should be” hiding it “.

The activist also said the mission did not include “key WHO elements”, stressing that “suppressing information is bad for public health” because “knowing what happened is fundamental to avoid a future Covid-22 or Covid-23 pandemic ”.

The HRW official admitted that there was no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was created in the lab, but pointed out that Chinese opacity is helping fuel such suspicions.

“The more China hides, the more credibility it gives to these theories, because people wonder what it is hiding … even if that can only mean that it wants to avoid being identified as the place where a other infectious disease began, as happened almost 20 years ago. there is with SARS, ”said Roth.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,430,693 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 109.8 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.