Lula da Silva says Bolsonaro is “genocidal” and criticizes policies to arm Brazilian population – Observer

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that he had agreed that the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, would be considered genocide and criticized the Brazilian government’s policy to surrender the more flexible access to weapons.

In an interview broadcast live on the UOL news portal, Lula da Silva was asked if it was correct to call Bolsonaro a genocide for his behavior in denying the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, which left the country with more than 242,000 dead and nearly 10 million people infected, according to the Ministry of Health.

I think, in fact, I called several times. A President of the Republic who does not care about the death of [quase] 250,000 people, a President of the Republic who does not bother to qualify his speech for society (…) a President of the Republic who has no respect for the situation experienced by the poorest, the sickest and the most aged, can only be genocide. He doesn’t like life, ”said Lula da Silva.

“Rather than worrying about buying textbooks, rather than worrying about creating jobs, rather than worrying about increasing employment, rather than dealing with the cost of people’s living,” this president encourages the use of weapons. Weapons and more weapons, ”he added.

According to the ex-president, leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), who was prevented from running in the last elections by successive decisions of the Justice that he still challenges through his lawyers, namely the processes of Operation Lava Jato in which he was found guilty of corruption, Bolsonaro believes that the country’s problems will be solved with a “bullet”.

“[Bolsonaro] increase the number of pistols, increase the number of revolvers, the number of rifles, the number of shotguns, the number of cartridges [balas] that the problem of Brazil is solved. It can only be qualified as genocide, ”he said.

The former head of state referred to a set of rules issued by decree of the Brazilian government, facilitating the control of the acquisition and possession of weapons in the country.

In a decree published in the Official Gazette on Saturday, the Brazilian government allowed citizens with a possession and possession license to purchase up to six weapons and two thousand ammunition per year.

The same document established that the certificate of “technical training” required for access to weapons, issued by the authorities, could be replaced by a statement from a shooting club indicating that the applicant practiced “usually”.

Bolsonaro also instituted that members of shooting clubs and hunters can purchase up to 60 guns per year without the express permission of the military.

Flexibility in access to arms was one of Bolsonaro’s promises during the 2018 election campaign, but so far measures in this direction have been “moderated or even canceled” by parliament or the courts.

At another point in the interview, Lula da Silva said that when former Venezuelan President Hugo Chaves started buying many weapons from Russia, Brazilian public opinion felt that the former Venezuelan leader wanted to arm the people to stay in power and now Bolsonaro does. the same thing.

“Bolsonaro is trying to arm the people with evil. Bolsonaro seeks to build his army with militiamen. Bolsonaro wants to equip the big farmers with weapons to face those who fight for agrarian strengthening. It makes sense that Bolsonaro doesn’t offer weapons for free. He can and must want to do worse than the [Donald] Trump did it in the United States, ”he concluded.