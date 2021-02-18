France wants to strengthen the regulation of big tech in Europe

While the European Commission unveiled the Digital Services Act on December 15th to better regulate Big Tech, France wants to go further. To do this, it demands more power so that each member state of the Union can individually sanction the technology giants in the event of a failure.

The Digital Services Act mainly focuses on content posted on the internet and intended to protect users and should allow European regulators to impose significant fines on technology companies for failing to comply with the law. Currently, however, only countries with big tech headquarters can enforce European law, which severely limits the ability of many other states to act: the giants Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon have their headquarters either in Ireland or in Luxembourg.

In particular, France wants to change this point by allowing each of the 27 Member States to fine a technology company if it breaks the law. With this in mind, Cédric O, State Secretary for the Digital Transition, met with several European regulators, including Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market. “We are very active in discussing with various people about the upcoming regulation of technology. The passage of these laws is one of our main goals for the next French EU presidency next year. They touch on issues that are vital to our economies and our democracies, ”Cédric O told the Financial Times.

However, the French request is not viewed positively by all European officials who fear the proper functioning of the internal market and guarantee the free movement of goods, services, people and capital within the European Union. EU. “This would remove one of the first pillars of European law and mean that instead of being subject to a single regulator, a company would be subject to 27 authorities. This could fragment the domestic market, ”an unrequited source told the Financial Times.

In addition to this request, France intends to make changes to the law on digital services: “We believe that other types of problematic content should be added to the text. If there is no legal framework, nothing prevents Twitter or Facebook from censoring speeches they don’t like, ”assures Cédric O. In addition to illegal content, this would include the terms harmful content and disinformation in the law. Still, it’s hard to know whether the European Commission will go in the direction of the hexagon.