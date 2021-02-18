Spain will start vaccinating by age groups and not by risk groups. Group of 45 to 55 years included in the new phase – Observer

Spain will start vaccinating the general population by age groups and not by risk groups in the next phase of the national coronavirus vaccination plan, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

As new vaccine shipments arrive, priority groups are broadened, with Spanish health authorities already establishing the groups that will follow in this new phase.

According to the Spanish press, people aged 70 to 79 will be the first to receive the vaccines produced by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Then people aged 60 to 69 will follow. These vaccines will then be distributed to people under the age of 60 at high risk of serious infection, once those over the age of 60 have been vaccinated.

As the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca has not been approved in Spain for the population over 55 years of age, this new phase should be intended for the general population belonging to the group of 45 to 55 years, when the other priority age groups are protected. This vaccine is already given to professionals under the age of 55 considered essential and likely to be more exposed to the virus, such as the police, the military, teachers and firefighters.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“It is clear that once essential groups and the vulnerable and most at risk population (whether due to age or associated disease) are vaccinated, vaccines will arrive by age group.” , explained Amós García Rojas, president of the Spanish Vaccination Association, quotes the newspaper Le monde.

By now, most of the initial priority group in Spain, which includes residents and home professionals, people over 80 and healthcare professionals, have already received two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. or Moderna.