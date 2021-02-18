Covid19. Vatican can sanction resignation of those who do not want to be vaccinated – Observer

The Vatican state has warned its officials that refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus can have consequences such as dismissal, because they “put public health at risk.”

The president of the Pontifical Commission for the State of Vatican City, Giuseppe Bertello, signed a decree with measures to deal with the public health emergency, in which he explains that there will be economic sanctions for those who do not follow these rules, including vaccination.

If employees persist with the intention of not being vaccinated, they may lose their jobs if they do not have “proven health reasons”.

The Vatican launched a vaccination campaign in January among its nearly 800 residents and more than 3,000 employees and their families.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The sanctions provided for in Article 6 refer to a Vatican law of 2011, which already provided that Vatican officials who did not submit to “official medical examinations” would have consequences that could go until the end of the period. contractual employment relationship.

Pope Francis, 84, and Pontifical Emeritus Benedict XVI, 93, have received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine and are immune.

The Vatican City Department of Health and Hygiene has reserved around 10,000 vaccines for the pharmaceutical company Pfizer for its vaccination campaign, which began on January 13.