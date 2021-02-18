Visit of the parliamentary president of Guinea-Bissau to Cape Verde canceled due to haze – Observer

The official visit of the President of the National People’s Assembly of Guinea-Bissau, Cipriano Cassamá, to Cape Verde was canceled due to haze, which prevented the plane from landing in the city of Praia, said an official source. Cipriano Cassamá’s visit to Cape Verde was due to start on Wednesday and continue until Sunday and aimed to strengthen cooperative relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

On Wednesday, the plane which brought the head of the Guinean parliament and his entourage to Cape Verde did not land at Praia “Nelson Mandela” international airport, due to the intense haze that is felt in the area. country and who had to return to Senegal. Authorities in both countries have further postponed the visit to, in case the weather conditions improve, but this did not happen and the official visit was canceled, the Cape Verdean parliament press office in Lusa confirmed.

The haze felt since Wednesday in Cape Verde, causing reduced visibility, has forced the company Transportes Aéreos de Cabo Verde (TICV) to postpone and cancel inter-island flights and the maritime authority has prohibited small boats from taking the sea ​​from fishing at

Haze is a dust storm from the Sahara Desert that is common at different times of the year in Cape Verde and takes several days when it begins.

