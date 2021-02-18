Amazon acquires Selz, a direct competitor to Shopify

Selz’s purpose is exactly the same as Shopify: to help small businesses build their online stores to sell their products on the internet. This acquisition dates back to January 15, but Amazon didn’t want to publish it directly. One month later it is official: Selz joins the ranks of Amazon.

With Selz under its wing, Amazon wants to overshadow Shopify

On the Selz website we can read a word from Martin Rushe, CEO and founder of Selz: “We have signed a buyout agreement with Amazon and we look forward to working with them. For the next few years we want to continue to envision user-friendly tools for entrepreneurs. “

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed millions of small businesses to turn to the internet to continue to exist and sell. The trend towards e-commerce is likely to be anchored in new consumer behavior.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed the takeover without disclosing the specific terms of the takeover. It’s impossible to know how much Amazon spent on this acquisition. It is the same with Selz: we do not provide any information about the amount of the buyback.

Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, had been watching Shopify for several months as he realized his activities would skyrocket with the Covid-19 pandemic. The two companies can even be seen as competing with each other in some ways: Amazon represents large companies while Shopify enables small merchants to sell their products.

Amazon wants to offer more tools to small and medium-sized businesses

Until 2015, Amazon operated the Amazon Webstore, a service similar to Shopify and Selz. This platform enabled small businesses to build their online store using Amazon technologies. The tool was closed in 2015. Amazon is reaching more and more small and medium-sized businesses.

The takeover of Selz comes at a crucial time for the company. It is these small and medium-sized businesses that enable the web giant to grow and achieve a record record. This segment now accounts for more than half of Amazon’s e-commerce sales.

Amazon is therefore committed to providing small and medium-sized businesses with more tools to help them complete their transactions quickly online. Jeff Bezos’ company intends to dwarf Shopify and BigCommerce with this new acquisition.

Selz is a company based in Sydney, Australia. About fifty people work for the company, according to LinkedIn. Nevertheless, the founder explains to his customers: “Nothing will change for Selz customers after the takeover of Amazon.”