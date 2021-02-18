Google Maps will allow payment for parking meters in the United States – Observe

Google Maps, the world’s most widely used mapping software, has allowed some users to use the mobile app to pay for parking meters and public transport tickets. For now, these features are only available for the Android operating system and in the United States of America. However, Google said in a statement that it will extend the payment functionality of public transport to more countries “in the coming weeks.”

The company explains that this new mechanism will allow US users to integrate Google’s digital wallet with Google Maps. Then, in partnership with Passport and ParkMobile – international counterparts of the systems available in Portugal such as Via Verde Estacionar or ePark, from EMEL – the user uses the Google application to make the payment. Moreover, you can use the same app to pay for a metro ticket. In other words, while traveling, just use an app like GPS and payment system.

The Observer contacted Google in the middle of the afternoon to find out if the same system will be implemented in Portugal and is awaiting a response from the company.

We are expanding Maps’ ability to pay for public transport tickets to more than 80 public transport agencies around the world. Now you can plan your trip, buy your ticket and start walking without having to change multiple apps, ”says Google.

In recent years, Google Maps, which turned 16 this month, has had more and more news, such as information about groups of people – which can be useful in a pandemic – and mechanisms such as allowing businesses to send messages to customers through the app.

