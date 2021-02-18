The first check is “bolder” and current expenses are not paid to the State – the rules of the European “bazooka” are in force – Observe …

As a gift while waiting for Christmas, the European “bazooka” is ready to be dismissed – with the publication, this Thursday, of the rules of the recovery and resilience mechanism – but it will still have to remain a few months in the package. As expected, Member States will now formally present their national plans, which will need to be approved by the European Commission within the next two months and still go through Council review. It is only then, during the summer, that governments can launch the first “grenades”.

All of these steps, however, depended on the regulation now published in the Official Journal of the European Union – a document that has been negotiated between the European Parliament and the Council for several months and has undergone several adjustments.

From the outset, the pre-financing conditions were improved compared to the proposal presented in May by the European Commission and revised in October. Once national recovery and resilience plans are approved, member states can receive up to 13% of the total financial contribution – not 10%, as had been envisaged until December, when the agreement enters into the European Parliament and the Council was concluded.

European Parliament and Council agree rules for EU funds

In practice, Portugal – which, from the resilience mechanism, is entitled to 13.9 billion euros in subsidies until 2026 – can receive this first check for 1.8 billion euros this summer, or 400 million euros. more than what he would receive if the original proposal for a regulation had been adopted without changes.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The rules that came into force on Thursday provide that the request for pre-financing accompanies the delivery of the national plan. And the European Commission, which should approve it within two months, will then have, “as far as possible”, two more months to effect the transfer. In between, the plan must go through the Council within four weeks. In other words, in the worst case, António Costa will collect the first check five months after the official submission of the recovery and resilience plan.

For now, since October, the government has reached an agreement with Brussels on the basis of a provisional document and, on Tuesday, put the preliminary and summarized version for public consultation. And António Costa, who since early January has assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union every six months, has already said he hopes member states will start having this funding “before the end of the summer” or “even at the beginning of summer ”.

Portuguese resilience plan with 36 reforms and 77 investments for 14 billion euros

Along with this approval process by the European Commission, national parliaments must ratify the decision to increase the European Union’s own resources so that Brussels can go and ask for money from large-scale markets.

The plan that the Prime Minister presents in Brussels can provide for many projects, but, “except in duly justified cases”, all the current expenditure of the State will have to be excluded from the equation. Indeed, the European regulation published on Thursday makes it clear that governments must respect the principle of “additional funding” – the jargon the European Union uses to say that governments cannot use the money to “replace national spending. recurring ”.

In the proposal for a regulation revised in October by the European Commission, the principle of additionality was also provided for, but only for other European funds. The agreement concluded between the European Parliament and the Council in December made it possible to add the national part.

Another element that saw some changes at the end of last year concerns the “bazooka” priorities. When the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented the solution to overcome the crisis, in May last year, the priorities were very focused on the digital transition and on the environment, which was still verified. in the revised October proposal. . However, the ensuing negotiation process within the European institutions resulted in the decision to channel the money into “six pillars”.

Ursula von der Leyen reassures the “frugal” countries – there is no mutualisation of the debt

It is true that 37% of spending should be spent on investments that support climate goals and 20% on digital transition, but now the regulation also adds:

– “smart, sustainable and inclusive growth, including economic cohesion, jobs, productivity, competitiveness, research, development and innovation, and a well-functioning internal market with small and medium-sized enterprises ( SMEs) strong “;

– “social and territorial cohesion;

– “health and economic, social and institutional resilience, with a view, in particular, to improving crisis preparedness and the capacity to react to crisis situations”;

– and “policies for the next generation, children and young people, such as education and skills”.

The negotiation process that took place at the end of last year also ended up giving a little more power to the European Parliament, albeit indirectly, as it started to be involved in the analysis and monitoring of national plans. , through “a structured dialogue”.

Presidency of the EU. Costa marks start of formal negotiations on national stimulus plans

The link between this process and the European Semester – in which governments align economic and fiscal policies with European rules and receive specific recommendations – as well as the conditional release of funds is also relevant in the regulation. In other words, after receipt of the first check (pre-financing), all other payments from the resilience mechanism can only be made to Portugal and to the other Member States if the goals and objectives set for the respective national plans are met, both under form of grants and loans.

In total, in addition to the 13.9 billion euros that come from the recovery and resilience mechanism, Portugal is also entitled to 2 billion euros from the REACT EU program (specifically responding to the pandemic crisis) and 500 million euros from the Fair Transition Fund and for rural development. Of this package of $ 16.4 billion in grants until 2026, there are $ 14.2 billion in loans receivable over the same period.

Of these accounts are also the funds that remain to be executed, until 2023, of Portugal 2020 – around 11 billion euros – and of the new multiannual financial framework 2021-2027, which will have to be executed until 2029, and which is worth 33.6 billion euros.