Presidency of the EU. Using the lessons of the pandemic to strengthen European autonomy, suggests Infarmed – Observer

Infarmed will coordinate around twenty technical meetings with Member States in the coming months to, drawing lessons from the pandemic, define proposals that strengthen the strategic autonomy of the European Union in the production and supply of medicines.

We intend to work at the level of the different groups that we are going to coordinate, with technical and strategic profiles, and to approach the reinforcement of the autonomy of the European Union, by identifying concrete proposals to strengthen the supply chains ”, the president of the National Medicines Authority says Lusa (Infarmed).

As part of the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union in the field of medicines, Rui Santos Ivo declared that Portugal thus intends to contribute to concrete solutions that strengthen the role of countries in areas where the Covid pandemic- 19 “Came to give more visibility”, as did the availability of drugs and medical devices. “This is a lesson from the pandemic which reinforces the importance of, in critical areas, there can be greater articulation between the European Union itself, ensuring that there is a contribution from all the Member States to guarantee this reinforcement ”, underlined the head of the Portuguese Regulator.

According to Rui Santos Ivo, all EU Member States “will have the advantage of being able to strengthen their installed capacity at the level of production units for medicines and medical devices”, which will require taking care of regulatory and legislative aspects. in the matter. The President of Infarmed said that, throughout this semester, the Portuguese Presidency also intends to work on a proposal allowing the definition of drugs deemed critical, which could lead to the creation of strategic reserves within the European Union , essential to the functioning of health. systems in situations such as that seen with the pandemic.

With the aim of contributing to an EU less dependent on the outside in this field, “we will identify, now, the aspects that can help this response, in particular in the capacity of supply and in the identification of critical drugs. “said Rui Santos Ivo. Another of the Portuguese Presidency’s priorities concerns the future pharmaceutical strategy for Europe, in which Infarmed intends to take on the role of mediator in order to advance its implementation on the basis of the three defined objectives, access, sustainability and the availability of drugs and medical devices in the community.

Throughout this semester, Infarmed will also encourage discussion on the European Commission’s proposal for a new regulation for the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in areas such as coordination to prevent drug disruption and evaluation. new methodologies in critical situations, such as the continuous assessment of Covid-19 vaccines.

“These aspects are the result of a lot of practical experience and are reflected in the proposed regulation. We are going to promote this discussion, giving an impetus to achieve it, with proposals that make sense so that this articulation between the EMA and the national agencies is strengthened and allows it to be more effective in responding to needs ”, he added. he declared.

According to Rui Santos Ivo, this work will lead to a European conference to define all the conclusions that will function as recommendations of the Portuguese Presidency “so that they can be developed and give rise to concrete measures” in this field of Medicines. .