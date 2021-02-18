Consumer confidence picks up in February in the euro area and the EU – Observer

Consumer confidence recovered in February in both the euro area and the European Union (EU), compared to January, but the indicator remains at levels well below the long-term average, says the Commission European.

According to a quick estimate by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, consumer confidence in February stood at -15.7 points in the EU, rising 0.8 points from January .

In the euro zone, the indicator rose 0.7 points to -14.8.

The long-term averages are -10.6 points for the 27 Member States and -11.1 for the single currency.

