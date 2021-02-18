International

Consumer confidence picks up in February in the euro area and the EU – Observer

Avatar ga February 18, 2021

Consumer confidence recovered in February in both the euro area and the European Union (EU), compared to January, but the indicator remains at levels well below the long-term average, says the Commission European.

According to a quick estimate by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, consumer confidence in February stood at -15.7 points in the EU, rising 0.8 points from January .

In the euro zone, the indicator rose 0.7 points to -14.8.

The long-term averages are -10.6 points for the 27 Member States and -11.1 for the single currency.

