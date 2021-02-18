Covid19. Pandemic causes one-year drop in life expectancy in US – Observer

Life expectancy in the United States fell by one year in the first half of 2020, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from a US government agency.

Americans can now expect to live, on average, to 77.8 years, the same life expectancy recorded in 2006 and one year shorter than in 2019, after the most drastic drop since World War II, according to the Americans. data released Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics, a department of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

We have never seen such a steep decline since the first half of the 20th century, when infectious diseases were more common, ”commented Elizabeth Arrias, speaking to the Washington Post.

The impact of the pandemic on declining life expectancy has been more visible in the black and Latin American population, reflecting the racial disparities caused by the health crisis that is heavily affecting the United States, one of the countries most affected by the spread of the new coronavirus, with nearly half a million deaths.

Blacks in North America lost 2.7 years of life expectancy and Latinos, 1.9, compared to a 0.8 year drop in the white population.

At the end of the first half of 2020, the life expectancy of the total population was 77.8 years, but it was 72 years for blacks and 79.9 years for Latinos, or 78 years for the white population. .

Life expectancy in the United States had declined slightly between 2015 and 2017, but after decades of progress, with medical successes on deadly diseases like cancer and cardiovascular problems, among others.

In 2019, the level of life expectancy had increased further, but the Covid-19 pandemic brought the figures down to 2006 averages.

As has always been the case, women continue to have a higher life expectancy, 80.5 years, compared to 75.1 years for men.

The decline in life expectancy reflects not only the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the increase in deaths from other causes, such as drug spills and overdoses, which are damage collateral of the pandemic, according to data from the government agency.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,430,693 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 109.8 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.