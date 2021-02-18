Angolan opposition promises to “act in a coordinated manner” to remove MPLA from power – Observer

UNITA, the Democratic Bloc and the PRA-JA Servir Angola political project have pledged “to act in a coordinated manner” and to make “all possible efforts to help the MPLA go to the opposition,” condemning “the promotion. of xenophobic discourse “.

We think the worst thing we can do is try to deal with an uncoordinated power that was installed 45 years ago, so we need to do everything to help the MPLA go to the opposition, because it is only in the opposition that the MPLA will understand the reality of this country ”, declared the president of the Democratic Bloc, Justino Pinto de Andrade.

The politician, who was speaking at a tripartite press conference in Luanda on the socio-economic and political situation in the country, accused the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) of making a government to stay to power and weaken alternative political forces. .

According to Justino Pinto de Andrade, also a member of the National Assembly, the public position of three leaders – the Democratic Bloc, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) and the project of the Angola Renewal Party – Juntos pour l’Angola (PRA -JA) Serving Angola, “shows that it is possible” to cooperate to help “the MPLA to go towards the opposition”.

It has been proven over the 45 years that we have been badly governed, we have been assaulted and I think we have a responsibility to coordinate efforts so that what has happened now does not happen, the country is in bad posture, ”he shot.

During this meeting, chaired by Adalberto Costa Júnior, President of UNITA, Abel Chivukuvuku, coordinator of the PRA-JA Servir Angola political project, and Justino Pinto de Andrade, the three political parties presented a joint declaration in which they “deplore “the current situation in the countryside. For Abel Chivukuvuku, who saw the legalization of PRA-JA Servir Angola successively rendered unworkable by the Constitutional Court, Angola is currently witnessing the “return of authoritarianism and anti-democratic practices”. This is why, he observed, “that we all have a duty and an obligation to face this evil”.

Activism is not only necessary and useful, but it is a duty of Angolans, because the quality of political processes directly proportional to the quality of citizen participation is also a fact and it is proven that we have had decades of governance criminal, ”he said.

The leader of UNITA, the biggest opposition party, Adalberto Costa Júnior, reiterated that the MPLA intended to “plunge the country into chaos”, arguing that “when there is an attack on life in a way that one helps in the country, there are no other words “. In addition, he stressed, “when everything is circumscribed in a scenario where it is intended to restrict freedoms, in a scenario where there is restriction of plurality of information, where there is no contradiction , in which the death of aspects conquered by a society that has deepened the problems of democracy “.

In the joint declaration, the second part of which was presented by Justino Pinto de Andrade, due to the indisposition of UNITA spokesman Marcial Dachala, the opposition forces “condemned the xenophobic and racist allusions of MPLA political bureau and its hostile propaganda against the UNITA leader ”.

In a February 6 statement, after the incidents of death and injury in Cafunfo, the MPLA’s Political Bureau spoke of “unscrupulous political leaders, who are, after all, foreign citizens and therefore lead a political agenda contrary to the interests of Angola and the Angolans ”, in an allusion to Adalberto da Costa Júnior, who had dual nationality and abdicated from the Portuguese when he ran for president of UNITA.

We believe that justice should take an independent and self-worthy position. Angolan justice cannot remain totally dependent on the executive and must not allow it to be used to hide the torrent of blood from the victims of Cafunfo ”, also defended the leaders of the party.

With the approach of the elections, they underlined that the maintenance of the presidency of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) of the judge Manuel Pereira da Silva, “contested by the political parties and the actors of the civil society, not to fulfill the ethical and moral conditions ”, constitutes an“ attack on the gentleness, transparency and reliability ”of CNE.