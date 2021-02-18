Covid19. The Equatorial Guinean opposition denounces the vaccination of politicians in front of doctors – Observer

The main opposition party in Equatorial Guinea has accused the government of prioritizing the political elite in vaccination against Covid-19, leaving out health workers and at-risk groups.

Last week, Equatorial Guinea received the first 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical Sinopharm, designed, according to authorities in Malabo, to vaccinate 4% of the population (45,000 people), with priority for agents health workers, those over 60, civil servants and chronically ill, such as teachers, security guards, bank clerks or market vendors. Among the first vaccinated were the vice-president and son of the head of state, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the first to be vaccinated, and the president of the Republic, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, 78, and his wife.

The Convergence pour la Social-Démocratie (CPDS) party denounced, in a press release, what it called “the zenith of discrimination”, adding that in addition to the two leaders also vaccinated, the Secretary of State for Defense , the president of the Parliament, the secretary general of the government party (PDGE), among other “henchmen of the regime”.

Thanks to the death of one of Obiang’s cooks after receiving the vaccine, we learned that all the staff working for the president had been vaccinated ”, underlines the CPDS.

The main opposition party questions the criteria for these priorities, considering that the government “wants to protect itself in front of the rest of the population”.

It is clear that the 100,000 doses brought to 50,000 people will go to government officials, including military leaders, their families and military personnel. Then if there is anything left, it will be for the health workers and another lucky person, ”the CPDS said. “Citizens will have to wait for the next donation to be vaccinated,” he added.

For the CPDS, the distribution of vaccines only confirms the criteria that have been used by the authorities since the start of the pandemic, namely with the PCR tests, necessary for the movement of citizens, or with the drug Covid Organics brought from Madagascar.

The government’s priority is not the most vulnerable population, but the ruling class. The Obiang regime discriminates against the Bissau-Guinean people even in times of greatest adversity, ”the party stressed.

Equatorial Guinea, which is part of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), announced this week that it will receive two million doses of vaccine within three weeks from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, which will allow it to vaccinate 80% of its 1.3 million inhabitants.

According to the latest pandemic data in Equatorial Guinea, updated on February 16, the country recorded 116 new positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in the previous seven days and one death, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 5,747 and deaths to 88. since March 14, 2020.