UN calls on the world to “make peace with nature” and secure the future of the planet – Observe

The UN called on the world on Thursday to “make peace with nature”, stressing that humans have turned Earth into an increasingly uninhabitable planet due to pollution, climate change and loss of biodiversity .

The appeal appears in a report released this Thursday by the United Nations (UN), under the headline “Making Peace with Nature” and prepared by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), which argues that the world must make dramatic changes in society, economy and everyday life to secure the future of the planet.

Unlike previous reports which avoided, for example, signaling to world leaders the necessary and concrete measures to be adopted, the document published this Thursday makes an interconnected analysis of the environmental crisis (climate, biodiversity and pollution) and clearly indicates what it is about. must change. in the world. For example, the report calls for a change in the level of government taxation and the way states assess economic output.

The report also calls for changes in the way energy is produced and the way people move, how they engage in certain economic activities, such as fishing and farming, or even how they eat.

Without the help of nature, we will not prosper or even survive, ”said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in the presentation of the report, produced in collaboration with UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

“For a long time we have been waging a trivial and suicidal war against nature. The time has come to reassess and redefine the relationship with nature, ”Guterres said, lamenting the fact that international governments“ pay even more to explore nature than to protect it ”.

Globally and according to UN indicators, countries spend between four and six billion dollars a year on subsidies that harm the environment. The United Nations Secretary-General, however, reiterated that “people’s choices” are just as important. About two-thirds of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, for example, are directly or indirectly linked to households.

The UNEP Executive Director said, in turn, that the current Covid-19 disease crisis, by showing how the health and nature of people are interconnected, “revealed the need for a radical change in the way we see and value nature ”.

For Inger Andersen, this reflection when making decisions, whether personal or political, can “bring about rapid and lasting change towards sustainability for people and the environment”.

Speaking to Spanish agency EFE, one of the report’s authors, Robert Watson, stressed that “the situation is really urgent and actions are very much needed, so UNEP wanted to express the problem in a way very clear: environmental problems are linked ”.

Our children and their children will inherit a world with extreme weather events, “said the same expert, quoted by other international” media “, listing” a rise in sea level, a drastic loss of plants and animals, food and water insecurity and an increased likelihood of future pandemics ”.

“The emergency is actually deeper than thought just a few years ago,” the scientist said.

For Rachel Warren, co-author of the document, this new UNEP report also has the merit of bringing together “several frightening statistics that had not really been collected”.

This is the case, among other data, according to Rachel Warren, of the nine million people who die each year from pollution, a million plant and animal species threatened with extinction or the 400 million tonnes of heavy metals, toxic sludge and other industrial wastes released each year into waters around the world.