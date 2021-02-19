Signature of the cooperation program between São Tomé and Lisbon still undated – Observer

The signing of the Strategic Cooperation Program (PEC) between Portugal and São Tomé and Príncipe, worth 55 million euros, is not yet planned, said the new Portuguese ambassador in São Tomé. The diplomat explained that the São Tomé government only sent its proposal for this program for consideration by the Portuguese authorities.

The proposal of the Sao Tome side has been recently presented, Portugal will analyze it and, subsequently, together with the Sao Tome side, we will certainly take the decision which will be of mutual interest to both countries ”, said Rui Fernando do Carmo, that this Wednesday he presented the credentials to the President of São Tomé and Príncipe, Evaristo Carvalho.

Addressing the press, the diplomat reiterated “the excellent relations between Portugal and São Tomé and Príncipe” and guaranteed that Portugal “will continue to commit to collaborate in all areas with the government” of Sao Tomé. Rui Fernando do Carmo acknowledged that “the pandemic affects life in both countries”, however reaffirming that Lisbon “will do everything to help overcome this phase, resume contacts and deepen cooperation between the two peoples”.

The new diplomat said the Portuguese government is “in close contact” with the authorities in São Tomé.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

We will assess in due course what are the areas in which we can strengthen the cooperation that has been established, ”he said, stressing that“ clearly in a pandemic situation the health zone is the one that will attract the attention ”from the authorities.

Regarding the mobility of citizens between the two countries, Rui Fernando do Carmo lamented: “For the moment, we cannot make any predictions concerning the resumption of the normal granting of visas”, he declared.

He justified the fact by the “restrictions on mobility which are in force in all countries”, therefore “when the pandemic is better controlled and there will be a relaxation of restrictions in all countries, it will be possible to consider resuming »the granting of visas to citizens of Sao Tome.