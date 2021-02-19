Embraer satisfied with the end of the dispute between Brazil and Canada at the WTO – Observer

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer said it “welcomed” the Brazilian government’s initiative to end the trade dispute that began in 2017 against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In contrast, the Brazilian company celebrated, in a statement, the launch of “negotiations of more effective disciplines applicable to government support in the commercial aviation sector.” In question, it is the announcement made by the Brazilian executive that it has put an end to the trade dispute against Canada at the WTO because of the subsidies granted by the Canadians to the aircraft manufacturer Bombardier. Brazil questioned the “massive” subsidies granted by Canada for the launch, development and production of C-Series aircraft by Bombardier, an operation which was then sold to Airbus.

According to a statement from the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the more than three billion dollars (2.48 billion euros) transferred by the Canadian government to Bombardier “have distorted the conditions of competition in the commercial aviation market” and “caused serious losses” to Brazilian society. Embraer, the third largest aircraft manufacturer in the world.

Brazil remains convinced of the strength of the arguments presented in the case. However, WTO litigation has proven ineffective in remedying the effects of granting subsidies on such a large scale to the commercial aviation sector, ”the government said.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

According to the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, in a statement, with the departure of Bombardier from the commercial aviation market and the transfer of the C-Series program (now A220) to Airbus, the trade dispute against Canada at the WTO is no longer most effective to achieve the objective of Brazil and Embraer: the re-establishment of balanced competitive conditions in the commercial aviation market.

Embraer supports Brazil’s initiative to launch negotiations on new, more effective disciplines for government support in the commercial aviation sector, as the best way to achieve a fair and balanced level of competition in this market, according to the successful experience of the Aeronautics Sector Understanding (ASU) on export credits, signed in 2007 within the framework of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ”, underlined the company.

The company believes that “commercial aircraft manufacturers should compete on the basis of the quality of their products and not on the amount of incentives they receive from their governments,” he concluded. Embraer is a manufacturer and world leader in commercial aircraft with up to 150 seats and has more than 100 customers worldwide. The Brazilian company has industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

In Portugal, in the aeronautical industrial park of Évora, two Embraer factories are operating, and the company is also a shareholder of OGMA – Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal, in Alverca, with 65% of the capital.