Brazil. Aruká, the last man of the indigenous Juma people, did not resist Covid-19 – Observe

Aruká was a survivor. He was the last man of the indigenous Juma people, after years of massacres, attacks and bad weather. He resisted everything except Covid-19. He died of complications from the disease at a hospital in Porto Velho, federal state of Rondônia, on Wednesday, according to Globo. He was between 86 and 90 years old.

Of their ethnicity, only the Borehá, Maitá, Mandeí girls remain, but the continuity of the Juma was guaranteed with the marriages of the three with elements of the indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people, with whom they share the same language. . . And the line also includes 14 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In the Aruká family, in the past month, twelve parents have been infected with Covid-19. The Patriarch started with symptoms from January 17. He felt bad about having to be admitted to the Humaita Regional Hospital. He was able to get out a few days later, but his condition deteriorated again and he had to be admitted to an intensive care unit at Regina Pacis Field Hospital in Porto Velho.

He eventually did not resist the disease and died on Wednesday, the day he was also buried in the village he grew up in, Canutama. Other indigenous peoples decided to pay homage to Aruká and a funeral procession took place.

Several indigenous entities have issued a regret note mourning the death of Aruká, in which they claim he was “murdered” by the federal government, due to the lack of protection afforded to the Juma. “Once again, the Brazilian government has proven to be criminally silent and incompetent. The government murdered Aruká. Just as he murdered his ancestors, it is a devastating and irreparable indigenous loss, ”they accuse.

The Juma people, which at the start of the 20th century numbered more than 15,000 indigenous people, were victims of several massacres. The last one happened in 1964, when a group of men were interested in selling sherbet and chestnuts that were in the territory of Juma. Faced with refusal to cede space, traders targeted several indigenous peoples – over 60 of whom were murdered. Seven managed to survive, one of them Aruká.

In Brazil, the Covid-19 pandemic has spread to several indigenous peoples. 34,529 have already been infected and 783 deaths are recorded.