Be afraid of those in power – Observer

Last week, actress Gina Carano, protagonist of The Mandalorian, had a blast. It implied that Donald Trump fans in the arts and entertainment, like her, were as persecuted as the Jews in Nazi Germany. The indignation was great. Less, perhaps, for the sake of comparison, and more with the fact that Gina Carano has once again confirmed her support for the ex-president. Disney, the company that used it, immediately nipped the evil in the bud: Gina Carano was fired, her film career ruined. The irony of this story is perhaps very obvious: if Disney wanted to prove that Gina Carano was right, that is to say that the supporters of Trump are indeed persecuted, it would not have done otherwise. But whatever? What matters is that an actress who dared to support Trump was punished relentlessly for setting an example for others.

For four years, in the United States and outside of the United States, we were persuaded to see Trump as some kind of new Hitler, and in the United States that he was president of another Weimar Germany. At all times, the Fuhrer would take the podium to watch his brown shirts scroll, with the appropriate crosses. It never happened, but the drums of “democracy in danger” have never ceased. When Trump, just like Democrats did in 2016, refused to accept that he had lost the election, and as a result of his protests, a crowd of hundreds of bare-chested, horned individuals of buffalo invaded the Capitol, all of this served as proof of the “coup” that made us wait in vain for four years. Yes, the Capitol invasion was unfortunate, and the former president deserves to be held responsible for the environment in which it took place. But is a “coup” carried out with a few hundred individuals shirtless and horns on their heads?

Donald Trump is history no matter how much Democrats, to stigmatize Republicans, try to keep him on the agenda. But the persecution of Gina Carano justifies us going back to that time. For four years, only Trump represented evil. No, I won’t say he represented well. But I will say that due to the demonization of Trump, we have not noticed that the Democrats never recognized the legitimacy of his election in 2016, and that they are now insisting that the Republican candidate won only through Russian manipulation of the US election election. system (the same system that, when Trump loses, becomes immune to fraud). We weren’t allowed to think about it: we were forced to focus only on Trump’s tweets. Yes, these tweets were often inappropriate for a president. But while we were persuaded to bemoan their fury and nonsense, at the same time we were asked not to notice how mainstream television stations and press, like the New York Times and the Washington Post, have given up on all claim of impartiality, and crusade without rules, professional or moral, against the presidency. The New York Times and the Washington Post have lied for years – there’s no other way to tell – about Russia’s alleged connection to the 2016 Republican campaign. But again, we don’t. were not allowed to take note of it: “fake news”, it was an exclusive invention of Trump.

Trump was never, for the American political elite, but an intruder, whom the Republicans tried to control, and whom the Democrats wanted to overthrow. Against all of this, Trump had neither the greatness nor the ability to do anything else but try to stir up a wave of revolt, which might have been effective in giving him the biggest vote. never realized of a president running for re-election, but that didn’t happen to re-elect him and, above all, never did more than a frustrated and angry man firing the employees who betrayed him , and buying fights with any journalist who criticized him. Therefore, I will not set a good example for anyone. But I’m going to ask you the following question: Outside of your office and positions of political trust that depended on the president, who could harm or scare Trump? Which actresses have been fired by the major studios for making public statements against Trump? But Gina Carano was fired for supporting Trump. Which journalists have had their careers in the mainstream media hampered by their fury against Trump? But Scarlett Fakhar, shortly after the 2016 election, was fired for posting a Facebook post deemed favorable to Trump. Which social media accounts were canceled for attacking Trump? But Trump, the president believed to be Hitler, has been banned from Facebook and Twitter. What social networks have been all but disabled to host Trump’s enemies? But the Parler network was nearly bankrupt, suspected of being used by supporters of the former president. At the Tony Awards in 2018, Robert de Niro shouted “fuck Trump”. Did something happen to you? Maybe it would have happened to you, like Gina Carano, if you had shouted “Viva Trump”.

No, it’s not about defending Trump, or endorsing his style or his ideas. His style was inappropriate for a president, and many of his ideas contradicted the conservative-liberal tradition of the Republican Party. But that should not prevent us from realizing that Trump had against him the great powers which exist today in the media, in the higher schools (where more than half of the young Americans pass), in the big companies of entertainment and of entertainment, in social media. platforms, used by billions around the world and, quite possibly, also in important sectors of the state, like the FBI, which, while being led by James Comey, did everything to subvert the authority of ‘a president the Americans had just elected. Yes, that’s right: Trump didn’t know or couldn’t solve this problem except by waving and making noise. His enemies took the opportunity to caricature him as an unbalanced man. But why were we so afraid of Trump? Because all these powers told us to be afraid, and it is out of fear of these powers that we were afraid of Trump: fear of being fired, not being promoted, not having a career, not being admitted to respectable people, whom we cannot speak in public. This enormous silence had this effect: support for the president became a phenomenon that could only be expressed in the lower social classes, among the marginalized, those who had nothing to lose, those who did not risk being fired by Disney, like Gina. Carano. What was used to make “Trumpism” a scum, “povinho”, “white trash”. Hence the huge surprise, when 74 million Americans voted for Donald Trump – more than they ever voted for Barack Obama.

This week another “European report” was published on – to change – the danger of the “far right”. Yes, Western societies risk being threatened by an anti-liberal and anti-democratic drift, but it is also likely that the so-called “populist” right is not the most relevant element of this drift. Not because populists are a healthy stream, but because populists don’t have the power to shoot or silence opponents, as Trump’s enemies did on social media. Plus: As bad as Donald Trump is, it’s good to remember that not all anti-Trumpism was driven by genuine concern for democracy and freedom. Among the anti-Trumpists, there were the most prominent promoters of this puritanical and inquisitorial movement which, originating in the USA, we know under the names of “politically correct”, “cancel culture” or “wokeness”: those, among the left radicals, who do not only intend to criminalize opinions different from their own, but to dismantle everything in societies that limits the scope of political power, such as the recognition of a private sphere, respect for historical communities or deference to values ​​Above politics, like life.

This activism is not simply a fringe phenomenon as the supposedly more moderate left – Democrats in the United States, socialists in Europe – has lent it legal and public force, perhaps believing it could, by increasing influence. of leftist sectarianism, condition action. conservative and liberal rights. This is how the state, universities, and larger corporations (such as social media platforms) became the subject of respective “political correction” and “cancellations”. Almost every day another victim of the policing of opinions – like this week, the President of the Portuguese Constitutional Court – reminds those who aspire to a public or even private career that they should be careful of what they say and even with what many years have said, and that it may contradict what radical leftism teaches today. In Spain, the vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, leader of the far-left Nós party, is already demanding what he called “elements of control” over the press – to limit Vox’s audience. However, it is on the populists (“the extreme right”) that investigations are carried out and against the populists who sign up for manifestos. Yes, if you prefer, watch the populists and repudiate them. But don’t be ridiculous: be afraid, have someone who has the power to fire you and shut you up.

