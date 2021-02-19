Draghi government with broad support in the Italian parliament – Observer

Mario Draghi, the new Italian Prime Minister, obtained broad support in Parliament, in line with what was achieved in the Senate on Wednesday, by initiating a mission to manage the impact of the pandemic and the “reconstruction” of the country. The former president of the European Central Bank and his team collected 535 votes for and only 56 against and 5 abstentions, during the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, in the early evening.

Ahead of the vote, the 73-year-old economist said the appointment as head of government, amid a pandemic and deep economic crisis, is “the moment of greatest emotion and responsibility” in his life professional. On Wednesday, the Senate vote was also comfortable, with 262 votes in favor, only 40 against and 2 abstentions.

Draghi calls for the reconstruction of Italy in a “more integrated” Europe

Draghi argued that the government he will lead will be tasked with a “new reconstruction” of the country, given the health concerns – the Covid-19 pandemic has killed nearly 100,000 people in the country and the arrival vaccine was slower than the economic recession of 8.9% in 2020, one of the worst in the eurozone, and 440,000 jobs lost.

Draghi was invited to form a government by President Sergio Mattarella following the crisis sparked by the resignation of Giuseppe Conte on January 26 after the Italia Viva party of coalition partner Matteo Renzi left the government , leaving him without a majority. in Parliament.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Its 23 ministers include renowned technicians who will take charge of important portfolios such as the economy, the interior or the energy transition. Draghi won the support of almost all parties represented in parliament, a condition he had initially placed on accepting the mission.