Covid-19 reveals the weaknesses of European health systems – Observer

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said Covid-19 has exposed weaknesses in European health systems and called for increased funding to build capacity. In a report published on the state of European health systems, the commissioner calls on the 47 member states of the Council to ensure “adequate levels of public funding”, stressing that “the reduction in the budget for primary care and public health has a negative impact on results. Sanitary “.

According to Mijatovic, the Covid-19 pandemic “revealed its weaknesses and its lack of capacity” in European health systems, “delayed” by the austerity measures implemented in several countries after the 2008 financial crisis.

Hospitals, laboratories and public health agencies have worked beyond their means and there is a lack of diagnostic capacity in many states ”and“ the provision of personal protective equipment has often been insufficient and Social and health workers online are at greater risk of illness and death, ”said the commissioner.

Almost a year after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the spread of the new Coronavirus, the Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed nearly 750,000 lives in Europe.

In the published report, the commissioner says that the lack of adequate public financial support “compromises access to the universal right to health and leads to higher costs in the long run”. Governments and pharmaceutical companies are urged to “increase transparency in the process of developing and marketing vaccines and new drugs that are cost-effective and based on need rather than profit.”

