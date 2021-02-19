Covid19. The pandemic has killed more than 2.43 million people worldwide – Observer

The new coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 2,430,693 people worldwide since the detection of the first cases in December 2019, according to an investigation carried out on Thursday by the AFP news agency from official sources.

More than 109,857,920 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic, of which at least 67,422,400 patients have been considered cured.

The figures are based on the daily reports from the health authorities in each country up to 11 a.m. and exclude subsequent revisions by statistical agencies, as is the case in Russia, Spain and the UK.

As of Wednesday, 11,018 new deaths and 390,322 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the highest number of new deaths in their latest surveys are the United States with 2,446 new deaths, Brazil (1,150) and Mexico (1,075).

The United States is the most affected country in terms of deaths and cases, with 490,550 deaths and 27,826,891 cases, according to a survey by Johns Hopkins University.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 242,090 deaths and 9,978,747 cases, Mexico with 177,061 deaths (2,013,563 cases), India with 156,014 deaths (10,950,201 cases) and the United Kingdom with 118,933 deaths (4,071,185 cases).

Among the most affected countries, Belgium has the highest number of deaths relative to its population, with 188 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia (180), the United Kingdom (175), the Czech Republic ( 175) and Italy (156).

Europe today totaled, at 11:00 a.m., 817,568 deaths in 36,006,514 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 648,812 deaths (20,402,142 cases), the United States and Canada 511,970 deaths (28,660,242 cases ), Asia 249,928 deaths (15,785,961 cases), the Middle East 101,585 deaths (5,183,827 cases), Africa 99,883 deaths (3,787,300 cases) and Oceania 947 deaths (31,941 cases).

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests performed has increased dramatically and screening and testing techniques have improved, resulting in an increase in the number of reported infections.

However, the number of cases diagnosed only reflects a fraction of the actual total contagion, with a significant proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases not yet detected.

This assessment was carried out on the basis of data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).