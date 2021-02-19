CPLP defines certain mobility titles free of charge and others with a “maximum ceiling” – Observer

Certain mobility titles in the Portuguese-speaking area will be exempt from fees, while others will have costs to be defined bilaterally, but subject to a “maximum ceiling”, decided by consensus the States of the Community of Portuguese-speaking countries ( CPLP).

As regards certain types of costs and charges, we have made a regulation here, in a sense, and as regards other costs and charges, we leave it to the instruments of partnership, because the agreement is not not immediately applicable for all types of mobility, ”he told Lusa the Ambassador of Cape Verde in Lisbon, a country which currently holds the rotating presidency of the CPLP.

Thus, for the titles which must be the subject of specific partnerships, “in these complementary partnership instruments, these tariffs will be regulated”, declared Eurico Monteiro, who spoke at the CPLP headquarters in Lisbon at the ” outcome of the meeting of the Joint Technical Commission for Mobility, which took place by videoconference and in which the Member States reached a consensus on the final text of the proposal for the free movement of persons within the community of countries Portuguese speakers. So “there was a direct intervention and a reference to additional instruments compared to other types of costs,” added the diplomat. Thus, there are “three levels of fees”.

At the first level, we made direct regulation “, the Member States having reached a consensus on an” exemption regime “from fees, he said, without wishing to specify the type of mobility in question.

However, it has been established that ‘for all types of mobility’ there is a ceiling, i.e. Member States will not be able to adopt higher fees and charges than those concluded with other States. members.

This as a precautionary measure, to prevent the setting of fees from constituting an obstacle to mobility ”in the CPLP, stressed Eurico Monteiro. “This is why we have set a general ceiling for all types of costs and for all types of mobility,” he stressed.

Then there is a third regulation, which allows the fixing of tariffs and costs in the complementary instruments of the partnerships, but always subject to the maximum ceiling, he specified. The member states of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) have reached consensus on the final proposal on the mobility of citizens of the Portuguese-speaking world, the Ambassador of Cape Verde announced this morning.

We had the forecasts for this joint technical meeting, convened following the extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting. [de Negócios Estrangeiros da CPLP], which took place last December, and which instructed this committee (…) to finalize the text of the mobility agreement at the CPLP, (…) for three working days. Fortunately, with a day and a half of work, we managed to finish the text, ”he said.

Mobility is one of the flags of the Cape Verdean presidency of the CPLP. “We are able to say that all Member States have participated, at this technical level, represented by the migration and border services, registration and notary and foreign policy. And we reached a consensus on the whole of the text, from the preamble to the whole of the text, (…) Nothing was put on hold ”, he guaranteed.

Now it is up to the Council of Ministers “to assess and make the considerations it deems appropriate and, after this assessment, the conference has the last word [cimeira] of Heads of State and Government, which should take place in July in Luanda, as already agreed ”.

During this meeting of the Joint Technical Commission for Mobility, there were three points of divergence between the Portuguese-speaking countries. Two of the subjects – the certification of university and professional orders and citizens’ contributions to social security – will be determined by the internal regulations of the States.

With regard to these questions, the solution can only be to allow each State to regulate these questions at the level of its internal law ”, declared the representative of the Cape Verdean presidency of the CPLP. “The subject of academic certifications, which is complex, in which several States do not even have the power to dispose of these subjects, because they are professional orders [que as têm]“He was one of them. “So we had to refer these issues to the internal rules of states so that the issue could be resolved. And it was resolved like that, in a peaceful manner, ”he added.

The third problem was that of the fees and charges to be charged for mobility tickets. The CPLP has nine member states: Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste.