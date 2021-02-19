SATA guarantees that it will continue to fly from Faial, Santa Maria and Pico to Lisbon – Observador

SATA President Luís Rodrigues said on Thursday that the company will continue to have direct connections between the islands of Faial, Santa Maria and Pico and Lisbon, although it is owned by “policy makers” and the regulator of overcome some issues.

“No. Not perpetually,” said the head of the company, after being questioned by RTP on whether the end of direct links established by Azores Airlines between these three islands and Lisbon would be on the table.

Luís Rodrigues was interviewed on the RTP / Açores Newscast this evening and addressed one of the points of SATA’s restructuring plan, which states that the company cannot continue to operate financially deficient links, just like connections direct to capital established by Faial hubs. , Santa Maria and Pico.

The aviation regulator “should open the tender for these routes at any time,” said the director, who confirmed that SATA will compete for the routes.

These routes are deficient. Any conversation that disputes this is not serious, ”he admitted, attributing the damage to reasons such as“ very low ”traffic on the roads, despite recent growth, or the regular bad weather that forces us to change flight.

The theme, he says, “is not resolvable by the business”, leaving the “policy makers” – the regional government and the government of the Republic – and the regulator “to sit down and discuss and say how the problem should be. resolved”. “The company is an active party and is there to help, but they are also there to steal anything you are told to steal. The problem of compensation [financeira] it must be resolved at the political level, ”he said.

The restructuring plan of the Azorean carrier SATA, presented last week, foresees a return to profits in 2023, with the president of the company showing himself confident that, from this year, the operation will be “sustainable”.

If we manage to do everything as we planned, on the one hand, and if there is no worsening of the pandemic conditions or anything else that may arise, the initiatives converge so that 2023 is, in fact, a year of reversal and the operation will become sustainable from there ”, said Luís Rodrigues during the presentation of the document.

In the plan, a loss of 28 million euros is estimated for this year, in 2022 the result is expected to be close to zero, and in 2023 profits of around 23 million euros are already admitted.

The carrier’s restructuring plan foresees, by 2025, a total saving of 68 million euros. Luís Rodrigues put forward the “four pillars” which will lead to the targeted savings: restructuring of the fleet, operational efficiency, negotiations with suppliers and speed of work.

By streamlining his work, Luís Rodrigues incorporated areas such as the reduction of wages, which will be, after negotiations with the unions, 10%, or the “negotiated dismissal of workers”. The 10% reduction will be applied to salaries above 1,200 euros gross monthly and only the difference between these 1,200 euros and the total amount received by workers has also been revealed. Regarding the departure of workers, the director said a total of 48 employees have already left, in a pre-retirement or pre-retirement scheme, with 100 more leaving by 2023.