AR rejects specific initiatives for circuses and cinema – Observer

The Parliament, in plenary session, rejected the draft resolutions of the non-attached member Cristina Rodrigues (ex-PAN) concerning the resumption and support for the activity of circus and cinema shows.

The texts recommend to the Government “the creation of a support program for the resumption and modernization of the circus activity, in the amount of 500 thousand euros, guaranteeing the allocation of direct and specific support to circuses. “, As well as” a credit line specific to the film projection sector in the amount of eight million euros, which provides, like support for similar activities, the conversion of 20% of the credit granted into a subsidy non-refundable in the event of job retention and a grace period of 18 months “.

The first initiative was voted against by the PS bench and the PSD, the Liberal Initiative and the PAN abstained, and the second was again rejected by the Socialists and the PSD, the PCP PEV, the CDS-PP and IL abstained. The resolutions of Cristina Rodrigues and IL to “reformulate the risk assessment forms for situations of domestic violence, ensuring better protection of victims”, were approved unanimously.

