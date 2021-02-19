It is forbidden to travel between the municipalities between 8 p.m. today and 5 a.m. on Monday – Observer

Traffic between the municipalities of mainland Portugal is again prohibited between 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Monday, without prejudice to the exceptions provided for by the state of emergency to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ban on movement between the 278 municipalities of the continent over the weekend has been applied successively since the New Year period, but it has seen an extension of the calendar of applicability since January 15, with the new general confinement.

“It is forbidden to move outside the municipality of residence in the period between 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 5:00 a.m. on Monday, without prejudice to the exceptions provided for”, reads the government regulation relating to the current state of emergency. .

Before the current general confinement, which came into effect on January 15, and since the New Year period, traffic between counties on the mainland was prohibited between 11:00 p.m. on Friday and 5:00 a.m. on Monday, “Except for reasons of health, imperative urgency or other specifically provided for ”.

According to the government diploma which regulates the state of emergency decreed by the President of the Republic, there are a number of exceptions to the ban on movement between municipalities, including travel for the exercise of professional functions ( as evidenced by a declaration from the employer or equivalent), for health reasons and to fulfill parental responsibilities.

In addition to this restriction of movement between municipalities, sequestration remains in force, in which the main rule is to remain at home, the prohibition of sale or delivery to the counter of any establishment in the non-food sector, the prohibition of sale or the delivery at the counter of any drink, even in establishments authorized to take out, and the ban on staying in public leisure areas (which may however be frequented).

Compulsory home confinement provides for authorized trips for the purchase of essential goods and services, the performance of professional and physical and sports activities in the open air, in the area of ​​residence and for a short period.

All goods and services establishments open to the public must close until 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and until 1:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays, with the exception of the food retail business, which may operate on weekends until at 5:00 p.m.

On February 11, during a press conference on the renewal of the state of emergency until March 1, Prime Minister António Costa assumed that the current level of containment will have to be maintained during the month of March, considering that it is not the time to start “discussing total or partial misconceptions”, but to continue “with all the determination” to do what has been done in recent weeks because the situation remains extremely serious.

The current state of emergency will continue until 11:59 p.m. on March 1, applying the same containment rules.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,430,693 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 109.8 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP. In Portugal, 15,649 people have died of the 790,885 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in late December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China. .