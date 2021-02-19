HEIN. Portugal has one of the lowest levels of violence, study finds – Observer

Portugal lags behind Europe in terms of physical violence, with 4% of cases, according to a report by the European Union’s Fundamental Rights Agency, released on Friday and to which Lusa had access.

In what is described as the first comprehensive survey of the experience of crime among the population of the EU (including the UK and North Macedonia, the only third country to have observer status at the Fundamental Rights Agency), it was concluded that in the year preceding the survey, nearly one in three Europeans had been the victim of harassment (i.e. 110 million people) and 22 million were assaulted physically.

The study, which involved 35,000 respondents, of whom around 1,000 were Portuguese, between January and October 2019, finds that 9% of people in the EU have experienced some form of violence in the past five years, with national percentages varying between 3% and 18 percent. In Portugal, only 4% said they had been physically assaulted, a percentage only exceeded by Malta and Italy. At the opposite extreme are Estonia, Finland and the Czech Republic.

In Portugal, a third of physical violence is attributed to family members, followed by friends and neighbors and other acquaintances, and 34% of cases occurred at home, followed by public spaces (gardens, parks, street) and restaurants, cafes and shops. In 79% of the cases, the violence was perpetrated by men.

However, only 14% of victims reported physical assaults, with 44% justifying “dealing with the problem alone”. Fear of reprisals (25%) and incompetence of the police (21%) are other reasons given for not reporting.

In the context of the disinformation that links crime to immigration, the FRA asked victims for descriptions of the attackers, including their ethnic and national origins. Most Europeans did not identify any ethnic and migratory traits in the aggressors, with the Portuguese second among those who exclude this link, only behind Finland.

Concerning harassment, the Portuguese also recorded a lower average than that of Europe, with 24% saying they had been victims in the last five years (compared to 41% of Europeans).

Online harassment reduces the percentage to 4% (compared to 14% in the EU). In this case, the main reason (46%) for not reporting the assaults is the devaluation of what happened – “it was not bad enough”. Unlike physical violence, almost half of the harassment cases were perpetrated by strangers.

In 78% of cases of violence, the Portuguese did not seek support from any organization, be it a hospital, legal protection or a victim support service.

The report also assessed theft crimes, with Portugal recording the lowest rate of cases over the past five years (2%, compared to the EU average of 8%), and fraud, with Portugal recording 9% (against 26% on average). , just ahead of Cyprus.

To justify the gap between research and official crime data, the Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) notes that “victims of crime generally do not report their experiences” and that they “often have difficulty in access their rights and may feel speechless ”.

The agency based in Vienna, the Austrian capital, considers that now “the real extent of crime in the EU” has become clear and highlights the most vulnerable groups: in the last five years, young people aged 16 to 29-year-olds were the most victims of physical assault (23%), people from ethnic minorities (22%), LGBTI or non-heterosexual people (19%) and people with disabilities (17%).

Quoted in the statement on the research findings, FRA Director Michael O’Flaherty points out that the EU has legislation to ensure the protection of victims of crime, but that national governments “must do more to protect victims of crime. guarantee victims their rights and provide them with the support they need ”. On the other hand, “victims often ignore their rights” and end up failing to report crimes for “fear of reprisals or intimidation from perpetrators”.

FRA urges Member States to ensure access to justice, by providing all victims with “adequate information, support and protection”, including enabling them to initiate criminal proceedings.

Only one in three respondents reported cases of physical violence to the police, and episodes of harassment were reported by only 11%. “The groups most targeted by hate crimes – people from minorities, LGBTI people and the disabled – more often report incidents of violence,” notes FRA. Governments must “pay particular attention to the specific needs” of the most vulnerable groups and inform them “in a way they perceive”, the agency calls.

In addition, he adds, support for women must be improved. Over a third of physical violence against women took place in the home (37%), with 69% indicating subsequent psychological effects.

Almost two in three women assume they avoid going to places without anyone (only 36% of men) and 41% admit that they are afraid of being alone with someone they know who is afraid of it. harassment or assault (only 25% of men). When men are victims, violence occurs more in the public space and is more perpetrated by strangers.

As the perpetrators are mostly men (an “overwhelming” proportion if we are talking about physical violence, FRA stresses), member states should include them in violence prevention education.

FRA notes disparities between Member States, which reflect “differences in culture and level of trust”, but, in general, more can be done to “encourage and facilitate” reporting of breaches.

The report also assessed theft and fraud offenses (goods and services). In the first case, the European average is 8% over the last five years, while in the second it rises to 26% – and here the young and the more educated are more vulnerable, “perhaps because they buy more online, ”he underlines the FRA. In both cases, these crimes have higher reporting rates (72% theft, 95% bank fraud). If more than half of Europeans had to intervene if they witnessed a case of violence, only 17% would already be available to testify in court.