Baidu: slightly higher turnover thanks to sideline jobs

Baidu’s revenue rose 5% to 30.3 billion yuan in the final quarter of 2020. A value that is slightly above the forecasts of the analysts. A fact that is particularly related to the recovery in economic activity in China, which has contributed to an increase in advertising spending by advertisers, but also thanks to the digital transformation of companies where new needs such as the cloud or artificial intelligence have arisen.

Baidu was tackled by its competitors Tencent and ByteDance, who captured some online research, and had to reinvent itself. Last quarter’s earnings show that his strategy is bearing fruit. Although advertisers continue to invest, their core business, online search, continues to grow slowly compared to previous years. It therefore had to invest in other more promising sectors like the cloud and artificial intelligence. While sales rose, the profit was practically divided by three compared to the previous quarter (664.4 million euros). This is due to the massive investments the company has made over the past few years to support its business over the long term. The company recorded a 52% jump in sales outside of its core business within a year. The director of the group, Herman Yu, explains on this subject that “Baidu’s cloud, which differs through AI solutions, increased by 67% compared to the fourth quarter and reached 1.66 billion euros”.

In the same category

The relevance of the search engines offered on Android is stuck

Baidu has all the cards on hand to continue the race with its competitors. It should therefore continue to invest in the cloud, natural language processing, autonomous driving, or even smart devices and vehicles in the coming years. For example, in January the company announced a partnership with the Geely Group (parent company of Volvo Cars) to manufacture autonomous electric vehicles.