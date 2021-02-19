JD.com wants to bring its branch on the stock exchange for delivery

According to Bloomberg, JD.com is preparing for the IPO of JD Logistics, a subsidiary dedicated to delivery that, like the entire e-commerce sector, has benefited greatly from the Covid-19 pandemic.

E-commerce and the activities resulting from it are undoubtedly one of the few areas that have emerged stronger from this time of crisis. Proof of this is that number 1 in the world, Amazon, had a historic 2020 in terms of sales. In China, e-commerce sales accounted for more than half of retail sales – a world first. Logically, the giants of the industry have benefited: Alibaba and JD.com, for example, signed an Anthology Single Day 2020 with 583,000 orders per second.

JD.com wants to ride the wave and therefore wants to list JD Logistics on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which is currently particularly well known in the tech space. The IPO could raise nearly $ 5 billion and value the group at $ 40 billion. “JD.com will crystallize the value of its logistics industry, which the company has invested heavily in for over a decade. The funds raised can help JD Logistics expand without weighing down JD.com. Going forward, investors and management can focus on two different business areas, e-commerce and logistics, which have different growth and profitability profiles, ”said Vey-Sern Ling, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

In fact, for years JD.com has developed and invested heavily in its delivery industry with more than 800 warehouses across the Middle Kingdom to keep control of everything from sales to sales. Arrival of packages. With the pandemic, the company’s efforts paid off with an IPO that now seems logical. The turnover of JD Logistics increased by 43.2% in the first nine months of 2020.

Lately, IPOs in Asia have been very successful with Kuaishou, TikTok’s big rival, which has achieved the best IPO in technology since Uber.