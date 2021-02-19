Tencent director arrested in Beijing for corruption

Zhang Feng, an executive at Tencent, is being held by Chinese authorities for involvement in a corruption case. The Tencent employee reportedly shared personal information collected by the WeChat app with China’s former Deputy Public Security Minister Sun Lijun without permission. This politician is also the subject of an investigation as part of a broader anti-corruption campaign within the judiciary. Sun Lijun is charged with “violating discipline and law.”

Revealed by the Wall Street Journal in early February 2021, the investigation would have started in early 2020. The Chinese authorities have not confirmed that an investigation has been made against Zhang Feng. According to a Tencent spokesman, the case “deals with allegations of corruption on a personal level and has nothing to do with WeChat or Weixin [équivalent chinois de WeChat] “.

After spending most of his career in one of the departments of the Communist Party Central Committee, Zhang Feng joined Tencent in 2018. However, Zhang Feng’s position within Tencent remains unclear. According to a register from the town of Zhangjiakou, a city near Beijing, he was vice president at a meeting with the city’s mayor in 2018. A source familiar with the matter also said Zhang Feng served as executive director of government affairs, a position in which he managed relations between Tencent and Chinese ministries. Statements contested by the company that Zhang Feng was never a senior manager or held an executive position.

Zhang Feng and Sun Lijun did not comment on the investigation. Zhang Feng could not be contacted to respond to these allegations, and his current whereabouts are unknown. On the political side, Sun Lijun did not respond to the Chinese government’s anti-corruption inspectors – the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission – or the State Council Information Office. Anti-corruption inspectors were also kept away from alleged crimes committed by Sun Lijun in the “violation of discipline and law” investigation that began in April.

While Zhang Feng is embroiled in legal turmoil, Tencent founder and CEO Ma Huateng aka Pony Ma has not made an appearance or a public event since the global artificial intelligence conference held in Shanghai in August 2019. Since December of that year, all of his interventions have been virtual. A particularly unusual practice for Ma Huateng for graduation parties. Surprisingly, he missed 40 years of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, where Tencent is based. The official reason for these absences would be to recover from a back injury. Without charge, Ma Huateng would spend most of his time in Hong Kong, according to sources familiar with the case. Despite a similarity in their names, Pony Ma is not related to Jack Ma. Even so, their situations have similarities. The founder of Alibaba also had a more than discreet time with no public appearances, which had greatly moved the web. It is not surprising, then, that Ma Huateng’s absence has caused concern among his staff.

This investigation, involving both a BATX executive and a government official, sheds light on the ambiguous relationship between the tech giants and the Chinese government. Indeed, digital players collect a lot of data and their use and distribution raises questions. When the authorities raise concerns about a monopoly on the data, the government’s efforts to gain access to the data testify to issues of power and influence. Beijing or the BATX, which has power over the other, could be the question. With the growing desire to tighten its competition policy to regain control of its citizens’ data, the message is clear: the Communist Party does not want to be dwarfed, it is he who leads the dance.

WeChat is the main social network in China. By offering a payment system alongside the messaging service, the company collects a lot of data on the daily life of its 1.2 billion users. It goes without saying that WeChat is a powerful monitoring tool for the government that also regularly calls for the removal of dissenting opinions on the network.

Despite these various events, Tencent is doing fine. In December 2020, the company overtook Alibaba in terms of market capitalization.