Covid19. Japan identifies potentially ‘more contagious’ new variant – Observer

Japan confirmed this Friday the existence of a new variant of the new coronavirus. Authorities say the virus was detected at an immigration center in Tokyo. It appears to be from outside the country.

So far, 91 cases in the Kanto region and two at airports have been confirmed, Katsunobu Kato, a Japanese government spokesperson, said on Friday. “It can be more contagious than the conventional variants and, if it continues to spread, it could lead to a rapid increase in the number of cases,” said the same official, quoted by the Japan Times.

According to the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the variant is different from all others confirmed so far in Japan, with the same mutation as the British and South Africans, which may compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Japan began vaccination against Covid-19 on Wednesday after receiving the first vaccine shipments from Pfizer, approved last week. The country currently has 151 confirmed cases of the most contagious British, South African and Brazilian variants.

The disclosure of a new variant comes as the Japanese are preparing to receive another shipment of vaccines from Pzifer this Sunday, according to the Jiji Press news agency.

Japan currently has more than 400,000 cases of Covid-19. As of Thursday, 1,539 new infections were announced. The death toll exceeds 7,000, of which 76 were confirmed on Thursday.