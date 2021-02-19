“Bullying to Democracy”. Facebook criticized for being blocked in Australia – Observer

Facebook is internationally accused of “intimidating democracy” after banning news sharing in Australia. The social network has taken this step to disagree with the new law that requires the company to pay for news shared on its platforms.

“Unfriend Australia”. Facebook bans news sharing in the country

This action – this bully action [“bullyboy”, em inglês] – what they have undertaken in Australia, I believe, will spark a desire to go further among lawmakers around the world, ”said Julian Knight, Head of the Culture, Digital, Media and Sport Committee of the British Parliament, as TheGuardian puts it.

The accusations come after the Australian Prime Minister accused the measure of the social network led and founded by Mark Zuckerberg of “intimidation”. David Cicillin, the head of the US Congressional Committee on Unfair Competition and Abuse of Market Dominance, was another politician who harshly criticized the company: it was an act “incompatible with democracy.”

On Twitter, Cicilline said that “threatening a country to kneel down to accept a will from Facebook is the highest recognition of monopoly power.”

If it’s not already clear, Facebook is not compatible with democracy.

Canada’s Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault said Facebook’s decision was “highly irresponsible”. “This will not prevent us from having similar legislation,” he said. In Germany, criticism has also been leveled, with Dietmar Wolff, president of the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Editors (BDZV, in German acronyms), saying: “It is time for governments around the world limit the market power of these platforms ”.

On Thursday, all Australian users woke up unable to share news on the social network used by more than two-thirds of the population (around 17 million Australians). The move was made in response to new Australian law that requires platforms Google and Facebook to pay for shared information links. However, unlike Facebook, Google, which initially announced it was going to suspend its services in the country, chose to enter into a tens of millions of euros contract with newsgroups in the country in order to continue operating as he has done so so far.

Facebook claims the new law – which has yet to be passed by the Australian Senate although it is already expected to do so – contains too broad a definition of the concept of “news”. For this reason, in addition to prohibiting the sharing and viewing of news to users in Australia, the social network has improperly blocked the official pages of government entities. According to Facebook, as reported by The Verge, this was an error in the filter used to disallow sharing of news links from third-party sites.