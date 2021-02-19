The storm passes Cyclone Guambe off the Mozambican coast, announces a French meteorological center – Observe

Tropical storm Guambe turned into a tropical cyclone on Friday, the center of which is expected to pass 100 kilometers from the Mozambican coast, announced the French Indian Ocean meteorological center.

The heart of the cyclone should remain about 100 to 150 kilometers from the Mozambican coast, with a closer passage in the coming hours ”, according to the bulletin of 8:51 in Maputo (6:51 in Lisbon) published by this weather station.

An advance on land, penetrating on Mozambican soil, “is practically excluded”, and the cyclone must move towards the south-west, towards the open sea, he adds.

Yet another wave of wind and heavy rains is expected in southern Mozambique, through Sunday, following other storms that have affected the region in the past three weeks, causing widespread flooding.

Mozambique is in the middle of the rainy and cyclonic season, which occurs between October and April, with storms originating in the Indian Ocean and flooding originating in the watersheds of southern Africa. The most serious were the Chalane storm in late 2020 and Cyclone Eloise in January, with an official record total of 19 dead, but reports from local officials point to double. This year, thousands of people have already been affected.

