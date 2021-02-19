A free tool for animating videos, websites, and applications

The video is now a huge hit on social networks. Dynamic, fast, it offers many possibilities, especially thanks to the animations. A smooth site can be transformed with homepage animation or text animation. The problem is, creating animation requires technical skills that not everyone has!

Jitter is an animation tool available in the web browser. Like Figma for Motion Design, you can easily create animation for videos, websites or applications. Sébastien Robaszkiewicz and Etienne Albert love motion graphics and wanted to make animation simple, fast and more accessible. After starting a simple text animator, they decided to go further and offer more animation options with jitter.

A few clicks are enough to animate an element

Jitter offers a variety of possibilities, such as: B. landing page animation, stories, photos, background information … The tool is very easy to use, so anyone can create simple but stylish animations!

Once you’re in the tool, you’ll either need to add a file or do a search using the templates Jitter offers. The timeline is very easy to use to change items, duration, etc. The latter can also be scrolled horizontally to animate long projects or to focus on part of the animation.

In the same category

Trello is preparing to redesign its platform

The texts can be animated: words, letters, also presets … Jitter offers many possibilities. Different types of animation are offered depending on the element.

Once the animation is ready, it can be exported in GIF format or HD video. Jitter is currently in beta. Depending on the feedback, the tool will receive improvements and new functions!