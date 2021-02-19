Young man shot dead during protests in Myanmar died on Friday – Observe

Mya Khaing, 20, died on Friday after being hit by a bullet on the 9th while demonstrating in the streets of Nay Pyi Taw, the capital of Myanmar, against the military coup. Security forces forcibly tried to dispel the protest and beat Mya Khaing.

The death of the young woman who worked in a grocery store was confirmed at 11 am and her body will be examined because it is “a case of injustice”, advance The Guardian. The same newspaper quotes an official who guaranteed that the cause of death will be investigated and communicated to authorities so that “justice” can be done.

I feel very sad and have nothing to say, ”Mya Khaing’s brother told Reuters.

The Asian country, which has undergone decades of dictatorial military rule, is the scene of numerous protests after a military coup that toppled democratically elected Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.

Aung San Suu Kyi detained by military who declare state of emergency and take power for one year

Hundreds of people have already been arrested in Myanmar in this wave of protests that continues in several cities, including the capital. Demonstrators demand the release of political prisoners and the restoration of Aung Suu Kyi’s democratic government.

Myanmar coup protests continue despite numerous arrests