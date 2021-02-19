China explores measures to counter declining birth rate – Observer

China is considering further measures to raise the birth rate, more than four years after ending the controversial one-child policy, which has been in place for more than three decades.

China practiced strict birth control between 1980 and 2016, in the name of preserving scarce resources for its expanding economy. However, the falling birth rate is now seen as a major threat to the economic progress and social stability of the Asian country.

China’s National Health Commission said in a statement today that it will conduct research to “further boost the potential for births.” The same note says the initiative will focus first on northeast China, the country’s former industrial hub that has experienced significant population decline, as young people and families migrate to prosperous cities. from the east and south-east of the country.

Authorities revealed last month that in 2020, 10.04 million births were registered, 14.8% below the official number of births registered in 2019. Since 2016, China has allowed two children per couple. since 2016, i.e. the aging of the Chinese population.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

However, the change only had a temporary effect on the birth rate, with many couples justifying the decision to have a single child with the high costs of education and health care and other economic obstacles and social. China had 1.34 billion inhabitants in 2010, with an annual growth rate of 0.57%, against 1.07% a decade earlier, according to the country’s National Statistics Office.

The last census took place in the second half of last year and the results have yet to be released. A United Nations report says India is expected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country by 2027.