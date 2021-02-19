Shooting in Mogadishu after Somali government forces closed streets – Observer

Shooting and explosions were felt this Friday in the city of Mogadishu, resulting from strong political rivalries linked to the presidential election process scheduled for February 8.

Somali lawmakers, tasked with choosing a new president, saw the process postponed after accusations from the opposition realized the government had preselected supporters from regional and national election commissions. The indirect election is still at an impasse due to the lack of understanding of the semi-autonomous regions on how to conduct the vote. President Abdullahi will meet with regional leaders this Friday to try to resolve this issue.

Mohamed Abdullahi remains in office, which the political alliances of the opposition, including the armed militias, do not accept because he considers that the current presidential mandate of the magistrate has come to an end. Demonstrations followed on the public highway, in defiance of the ban on access to the streets by government authorities. Videos sent to Reuters by civilians show the violent clashes resulting from this political impasse.

Security Minister Hassan Hundubey Jimale accused the militias of provoking the confrontation, arguing that government forces had just done their job, according to Reuters.

The nation in the Horn of Africa has been embroiled in civil war since 1991, and government and opposition forces have turned to external sources of arms funding, the news agency added, stressing that without mediation, confrontation has potential. to spread rapidly and make room for more insurgent Islamic groups like Al Shabaab, which attacked civilians in East Africa.

