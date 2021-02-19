Uber. Drivers are (the same) company employees, UK Supreme Court ruled – Observer

After a lengthy legal battle, the UK Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Uber drivers should be treated as employees, not independent service providers. It’s a move that can have huge implications for the so-called ‘odd-job economy’, as it means the company – in this case Uber – is responsible for providing drivers with social protection at work, including minimum wage and vacation pay.

The implications of this move could be huge for Uber, which could therefore be forced to adjust the entire model on which its UK operations are based – for now. In addition, however, it creates a legal precedent that can undermine the economic model that has emerged in recent years with several companies, taking advantage of new technologies, to assert themselves as intermediaries in the provision of services of various kinds, such as transport of people and delivery of food to homes.

According to the court, the drivers are considered workers because the company not only sets the rates, but also has significant control over the employees. The case is now going to a specialized court, which will decide the amount to be paid to the drivers concerned. According to Bloomberg, there are around 1,000 similar lawsuits against the company.

However, Uber has already come to say that the Supreme Court ruling only applies to the 25 employees who filed a lawsuit in 2016. Still, it says it will launch a nationwide consultation, in the UK. Uni, to “help shape the future of flexible working”.

In Portugal, there is no specific legislation for the work provided by digital platform companies, such as Uber. However, the government has already signaled that it wants to move towards the regulation of “atypical” labor relations, which includes work on platforms. The subject is discussed with the social partners within the framework of social dialogue, within the framework of the Green Paper on the future of work.

At the end of one of these meetings with unions and employers’ confederations, the Minister of Labor, Ana Mendes Godinho, declared that the idea was to define “clear rules” and “guarantees of protection”. In a document circulated by the social partners, the government was more concrete: the objective is to “promote the expansion of the coverage of social protection systems, by encouraging adherence to social security systems for all workers, irrespective of their respective legal ties, and guarantee the coverage of the different contingencies (immediate and immediate) of the social security system, with effective instruments allowing different categories of workers to have access to protection at appropriate levels “.

One way is that the law “clarifies the distinction between self-employed and self-employed” (i.e., by exploring the creation of a “presumption of work” adapted to the provision of work via digital platforms), thus setting the legal framework for the delivery of work via digital platforms at the center of the discussion ”. The document also argued that while digital platforms can generate new employment opportunities, they also carry risks, such as unequal access to social protection or lack of guarantee of adequate income. .

