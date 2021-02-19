Russia makes 300 million vaccines available to Africa – Observe

The director of the African Union Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC) announced today that he will receive 300 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines, in addition to the 270 million already received from pharmacists.

“We are grateful to receive the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation and extremely proud to be able to offer them on the African Medical Equipment Platform,” said Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong, adding that “bilateral and private partnerships as these are critical in our efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic ”.

The African Vaccine Procurement Working Group, established by the African Union to ensure vaccine procurement to achieve immunization of 60% of Africans, also stressed that Russian vaccines, which will be available from of May, are accompanied by a financing plan for countries wishing to purchase these vaccines.

In addition to the 300 million vaccines now guaranteed, the task force has already obtained 270 million vaccines from pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

“From today, the 55 members of the African Union can start the pre-order process on the Platform’s website, using the country code that was sent to the ministers of finance and health” , according to the joint statement of the African Union and Africa. Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank).

“Member States wishing to guarantee funding should seek Afreximbank through their central banks,” he also said in the statement, which recalled that last week the bank approved funding of $ 2 billion , or about 1.6 billion euros to finance the purchase of vaccines for Africa.

Africa has recorded 454 additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, exceeding 100,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic (100,294) and 13,140 new cases of infection, according to the most recent official data on the continent.

According to the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the total number of infected in the organization’s 55 member states is 3,796,354 and that of recovered in the last 24 hours is 13,772, for a total of 3,346,404 since the start of the pandemic.

The first case of Covid-19 in Africa appeared in Egypt on February 14, 2020, and Nigeria was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to report cases of infection on February 28. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,430,693 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 109.8 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.