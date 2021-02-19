Perseverance, a new era in Mars exploration

February 18, 2021 is a date that needs to be marked with a hot iron. After Perseverance had covered 470 million kilometers in seven months and survived the “seven minutes of terror”, it landed safely on the surface of Mars. The heaviest and sharpest rover ever built by NASA will attempt to answer a question that has animated mankind since the beginning of time: Did life evolve anywhere other than Earth?

There was once abundant water on Mars

Because the red planet wasn’t always the desert and the icy place we know today. About 4 billion years ago, liquid water, an essential element for the appearance of life, was abundant. The atmosphere was also thicker than that of today’s earth. Thanks to the many probes currently orbiting Mars and the four other NASA rovers that have stepped on its surface, we know that lakes and rivers have polluted its floor.

We also know that Mars is a living planet with strong seismic activity and that its atmosphere is mainly composed of carbon dioxide, but also argon, nitrogen and especially methane. The presence of this compound is by no means negligible as it is possible that it came from a microbial life. Our neighbor experiences titanium storms and is home to the highest peak in the solar system: Olympus Mons peaks at an altitude of 21.9 kilometers. It is also the only planet on earth that has four seasons. Finally, in 2019, NASA discovered the presence of ice water a few inches below its surface.

However, we do not know why the water disappeared from Mars and how its atmosphere evaporates over time. These questions are perhaps of vital importance to the future of our own planet. This is the whole point of the mission that Perseverance will undertake over the next few years. The choice of the Jezero crater for landing is obviously no coincidence: by grouping imposing cliffs, massive rocks, sandy areas and deep pits, the site with a diameter of 49 kilometers is protected above all the delta of a river in which the conditions this was favorable to the development of life.

State-of-the-art instruments, hundreds of scientists and engineers, years of work

The rover is the size of a car and equipped with seven state-of-the-art instruments that allow it to analyze this area and Mars in general like never before. These various technologies have brought together the efforts of hundreds of scientists and engineers, not only that of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the United States, but nearly 10 years of hard work. SuperCam, a camera with two lasers and four spectrometers that examines the Martian soil for traces of organic compounds, was jointly developed by the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES) and the American laboratory in Los Alamos.

MEDA for the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer was developed at the National Institute of Aerospace Technology in Spain. Its mission will be to take daily meteorological measurements with its sensors. Finally, the radar imager for the Mars Underground Experiment (RIMFAX), which aims to observe the geological properties below Martian soil, comes from the Norwegian Government’s Defense Research Center. Companies such as Lockheed Martin, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Maxar Technologies have also participated in the manufacture of the equipment for the rover, which is a real laboratory on six wheels.

Perseverance did not come to the surface of Mars alone. A small helicopter that has been soberly baptized is hidden under his stomach. Ingenuity of 1.8 kilograms. The latter will try five times to fly in the thin Martian atmosphere, which will require more energy than on Earth: if this succeeds, it will be the very first aircraft to perform a controlled flight on another planet. If Ingenuity’s mission is primarily a technological demonstration, it could provide access to more unstable regions where “ground rovers” cannot surrender.

Mars samples are being returned to Earth

In addition to its other instruments for detecting traces of organic life, Perseverance has 19 cameras and microphones that provide us with sensational images and audio data of the Red Planet. Unlike its predecessor Curiosity, which continues to step on the ground of Mars and send us excellent images of its landscapes, Perseverance is also equipped with a two-meter robotic arm that it can use to drill into the ground and reach one of the most important stages of the mission.

In fact, the robot will take around thirty geological samples from the red planet. He will put them in tubes and then keep them so that they can then be returned to earth. NASA’s plans, in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA), to report the samples are simply mind-boggling. They involve the intervention of four ships and robots to transport the precious samples to the blue planet where they are analyzed by scientists. In total, this mission should last about ten years.

Prepare the ground for humans

While traveling between 5 and 20 kilometers in Jezero’s crater in search of signs of present or past life, the rover will also attempt to extract oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. “This demonstration will help mission planners test ways in which the natural resources of Mars can be used to aid human explorers and improve the design of life support systems, transportation, and other things important to living and working on Mars “explains NASA. In addition, the Spanish MEDA instrument will prepare future manned missions, the first of which is currently planned for the 2030s, by making it possible to accurately predict the weather on the red planet.

The effects were so great that you can understand the euphoria of NASA employees when Perseverance landed fully automatically. The transmission distance between Earth and Mars was 11 minutes. It is now a new page in the exploration of Mars and the conquest of space that opens with what will hopefully be the long-awaited answer to one of the most fundamental questions of humanity.