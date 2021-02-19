Venezuela. Emmy Awarded Corruption in Gold Mining – Observer

An Emmy-winning report on alleged links between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and criminal gangs that control gold mining in that country has helped raise awareness in the international community, said Portuguese journalist Vasco Sousa Cotovio.

What we have seen internationally is that more attention has been paid to this type of movement of gold, both by the United States and the European Union, which have started to use a language similar to that applied to diamond mining in Africa, known as blood diamonds, ”he told Lusa.

The report, titled “Maduro’s Blood Gold,” published by the US station CNN in August 2019, suggests the existence of a corrupt system that benefits the Maduro regime by trading gold for gold, supplies or currencies outside international sanctions.

Gold is mined in the south of the country in precarious conditions by miners in search of income, violently dominated by armed gangs that operate with the army and the Venezuelan authorities in the face of disrespect for human rights and environmental protection, according to the mentioned report.

Months later, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó accused Iran of being involved in “smuggling” gold by sending five fuel boats from Tehran to Caracas allegedly paid for with gold. illegally extracted.

In July, then-US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decreed economic sanctions against two “trusted partners” of Nicolas Maduro involved in Venezuela’s gold industry, dedicated to the illegal sale of this precious metal. .

Portuguese journalists Vasco Cotovio and Isa Soares were part of the team that investigated and produced the journalistic work honored last September by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences of American Television with an Emmy in the Reporting on Economics category (Outstanding Business , Consumer or Economic Report).

“There has been more attention and more pressure on the Venezuelan government to prevent this from happening, but, on the ground, as power continues in Maduro’s hands, that has not changed,” he said. admitted Cotovio to Lusa.

A graduate of the Catholic University of Portugal, the Portuguese has been a journalist at CNN in London since 2014, after having worked for the newspaper Público and SIC Notícias. In recent years he has deepened a professional interest in Venezuela which arose from the country’s close relations with Portugal, but also due to the political crisis in the country.

In January 2019, the head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, declared himself interim president of the Republic and with the support of some sixty countries, but Nicolás Maduro, Hugo Chávez’s successor since 2013, remains in power.

In August last year, the international community, including Portugal, urged Maduro and the opposition to unite to form a transitional government and hold “free and fair” presidential elections in Venezuela.

“We were there in December and what we have seen is that the situation is no better. Despite the efforts of the international community to make political changes, the economic situation continues to deteriorate because of the Covid-19 pandemic, ”Cotovio said.