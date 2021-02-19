“I feel aggrieved on the ideological question” – Observer

José Sá Fernandes says he is “aggrieved” at having seen the decision to withdraw from the Praça do Império the floral arrangements that represented the coats of arms of the former colonies stuck to an ideological position – which he guarantees that he never had . In “Nem 8 Nem 80”, the debate program of the Rádio Observador, the councilor of the Lisbon hemicycle insisted that his only objective was to “repair the garden” and admitted that he did not attribute to these flowery coats have no historical value. Moreover, he repeated, he does not object to other similar arrangements being placed there, but emphasizes that it is not possible to recover those who are there, because they are already very degraded.

The coats of arms of the former colonies: an ideological issue?

In an interview with Diário de Notícias this week, Sá Fernandes explained that one of the reasons for the removal of the coat of arms was the lack of original molds, which no longer exist. But during the debate on the Rádio Observador, he admitted that new molds could be made. Recovering existing arrangements is not possible.

The advisor admits that there has been a change of tone in relation to the project. In 2014, the Lisbon city hall explained that it would “not spend financial resources to recover the coat of arms created by the Estado Novo of the former Portuguese colonies”. The controversy caused a change in the needle: “As we realized that there were several interpretations of what each of us said, we said,” Well, you better not get into this mess because there is no ideological prejudice here ”. For my part, the only thing I want is to repair the garden, ”says Sá Fernandes.

The subject was also discussed with João Pedro Marques, who contradicts the thesis of the lack of historical value because they are already degraded works. The historian has argued that it is possible to delete what is no longer recovered, ensuring that this same memory is preserved in another place – like the sidewalk, for example. “I note with satisfaction that José Sá Fernandes says he is open to the result of a discussion,” he said, while foreseeing that the re-establishment of arrangements in the future will provoke “an unnamed cry” from left.

João Pedro Marques believes, moreover, that the ideological question has always been and continues to be in the idea of ​​removing the coat of arms, recalling that one of the arguments used in the discussion, even in 2016, was the possibility of the arrangements, referring to the time of the Estado Novo, may “offend” some people: “I fully accept that, for José Sá Fernandes, there is no prejudice. But this effort to unload any ideological burden on this issue is inglorious, for it is ideologically charged from head to toe.