Hearing of American players: Who stopped the money for retail investors? – Economics

Following the stock market turmoil surrounding the shares of computer game retailer Gamestop in the US, several participants vehemently denied manipulation of the markets – and thus rejected calls from some politicians for stricter rules. Before the House of Representatives’ finance committee resigned, among other things, the heads of online financial services provider Robinhood and the online trading platform Reddit, as well as the heads of hedge funds Citadel and Melvin Capital. Further appointments will follow, for example with representatives of supervisory authorities.

Thursday’s one-hour committee hearing was called “Game over? Who will win and who will lose when short sellers, social media and investors collide? “Many small investors have recently organized online to buy in bulk from computer game retailer Gamestop, which has been struggling due to growing online competition and the corona crisis. They caused huge problems for hedge funds, which bet on the fall in Gamestop prices.

Supervisors are currently determining whether the activities were compatible with investor protection and fair and efficient markets. Gamestop’s share price rose sharply – from less than $ 6 to almost $ 483. But then it went down again.

How did prices collapse?

Several experts argue that only the fact that retail investors were severely restricted in trading prevented further growth and thus further losses for hedge funds. They call for clarification on what these restrictions were based on.

Robinhood’s co-founder and leading provider of online financial services assured Vladimir Tenev that his company “complies with regulations.” He’s not trying to “shove someone under the bus.” Robinhood is a trading platform specially designed for small investors.

Melvin Capital founder and head of the hedge fund, Gabriel Plotkin, also denied any manipulation of the market. Melvin bet against Gamestop and made “significant losses”.

Social media, such as “bar conversations”

Democrat MEP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Robinhood’s business model. An online broker does not charge any fees, but makes money by selling customer orders to a large player who uses them to place his own orders. Many small investors may not know, as MEPs have criticized. In the case of Gamestop, the executing dealer is the Robinhood Citadel Fund – which in turn helped Melvin Fund after his spectacular losses.

Keith Gill, a YouTube star known as “Roaring Kitty” and an investor who played a key role in the stock market turbulence, has dismissed allegations that market manipulation is more on the side of small investors. He said: “The idea that I used social media to promote Gamestop shares to unsuspecting investors and influence the market is grotesque.”

Gill was the first to advertise Gamestop shares. His conversations about it on social media are “like talking about events at a bar, on a golf course or at home,” he said. (AFP)