Thousands of Amazon employees received fake Covid-19 test results – Observer

Thousands of Amazon employees in the UK have received false test results for the novel coronavirus after an error that ended up giving them inaccurate testing and tracking information, The Guardian said on Tuesday.

According to the British newspaper, 3,853 employees of the online retailer received an incorrect result. Indeed, health officials first said the test was negative and then notified workers that the test result was positive, asking them to self-isolate, which turned out to be false.

Still, Amazon said everyone who received the wrong notification has gone home, just in case. After investigating the situation, he confirmed that the message was in error and that workers did not need to isolate themselves.

The UK Department of Health and Welfare (DHSC) assured the Guardian that the error was resolved within a day, though infected and at-risk contact tracing services still suffer the consequences of the confusion.

It is not yet clear what caused this problem. But the UK’s screening and screening program has been criticized since its inception, with some healthcare professionals already voicing concerns about using inexperienced teams to act as clinically trained professionals.

