Covid19. The variant detected in the UK already accounts for 48% of cases in Portugal – Observer

The variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the United Kingdom is already responsible for nearly half of the cases of Covid-19 in Portugal, while it represented 8% of infections in early January, the Institute said on Friday. National Health Committee Ricardo Jorge (INSA).

“As of February 16 [terça-feira], we estimate that this variant accounts for around 48% of all cases of Covid-19 in Portugal, ”said João Paulo Gomes, researcher at INSA and coordinator of the study on the genetic diversity of the novel coronavirus in Portugal.

According to data from INSA, the incidence in the country of this variant of the virus that causes Covid-19, considered to be more contagious, has been increasing since the start of the year, recording a constant increase over several weeks, in the period the most infections were recorded in Portugal.

João Paulo Gomes estimates that the UK-native variant accounted for around 8% of Covid-19 cases in the first week of the year, dropping to 13.4% in the second week of January and 24.7% in the third week. .

According to the expert, this growing incidence of the variant “certainly contributed” to the appearance of the so-called third wave which occurred in January with the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, even if it was not the “most important factor”.

His contribution not only weighed on the high number of introductions of this variant that will have taken place during the second half of December – Portuguese immigrants returning for Christmas and tourists from the UK – but also its high transmissibility ”, explained the specialist. .

Regarding the variant originating in South Africa, INSA has identified only four cases in Portugal, and no case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant initially discovered in Manaus, Brazil has been recorded. until Thursday.

Baltazar Nunes, head of INSA’s epidemiological research unit, told Lusa that “the evolution of the pandemic in each continent, country and region has been diverse, with different phases and periods of growth and a decrease in incidence ”.

From this perspective, the designation “third wave must be contextualized”, declared Baltazar Nunes, for whom “numbering the growth phases of the epidemic is a very simplistic way of analyzing its evolution”.

In fact, we have observed different phases of growth and decrease in the number of cases, which were determined by the introduction of the virus into the population, by new more transmissible variants, by the implementation or investigation of measures non-pharmacological, by the behavior of populations (festivities and holiday periods), the seasons or the implementation of vaccination programs, ”said Baltazar Nunes.

According to the expert, for these reasons, the variation in incidence at “local, regional, national and global levels is very difficult to predict”, especially in the context of restrictions and modes of travel that have changed with the pandemic. .

According to him, the incidence of Covid-19 is high in practically all European countries, having as a criterion a prevalence of more than 60 new cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days, with a few exceptions such as Iceland, where there are 10 new cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants.

“It is possible that the increase in incidence that is currently occurring in some European countries could be observed in other countries, but the West-East gradient no longer exists,” Baltazar Nunes said, illustrating the cases of Greece and Finland which, in different European latitudes, coincide with the increasing trend of the cases they present.

“The spatial distribution will depend on the effectiveness of the control measures implemented in each country and the speed and the effect of vaccination in these same countries”, underlined the specialist.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,441,926 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 110.2 million cases of infection, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 15,754 people have died of the 792,829 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.