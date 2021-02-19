“In a democracy, the use of violence is prohibited” – Observer

The head of the Spanish government finally broke the silence and condemned on Friday the wave of violent protests that have raged in the country for three years following the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasél on Tuesday. Speaking to journalists during an initiative in Extremadura, Pedro Sánchez argued that “in a total democracy, the use of any kind of violence is not allowed” and that “violence is an attack on democracy” .

“Democracy has a remarkable task, that of expanding and improving the protection of freedom of expression. There is a broad consensus within society on the need to better protect freedom of expression. The government said it was going to improve legal protection, ”he began by saying, adding that“ in a full democracy, and Spanish democracy is a full democracy, the use of any kind of violence is not allowed. There is no exception. Because it is not a freedom, it is an attack on the freedom of others ”.

Sánchez guaranteed that the government “will face all forms of violence and guarantee the safety of citizens”. “Democracy protects freedom of speech, expression, even the most vile and absurd thoughts. But no violence. Violence is the denial of democracy, ”said the official, according to El País.

Third night of demonstrations with Spain. 80 people have already been arrested during the protests. Pode spokesperson supports “young anti-fascists”

Pedro Sánchez joins other political leaders who have already condemned the wave of violence that has swept through Spanish cities since the arrest of Hásel, 33, for glorification of terrorism and attacks on the monarchy. In the morning of this Friday, the president of the region of the Extremadura community, Guillermo Fernández Vara, recalled in an interview with Canena Ser that the rapper had not been arrested simply to “give his opinion”, but to to have used violence and terrorism. “No one wondered why Hasel ended up in jail. You will not end up in prison for having given your opinion, but for having encouraged terrorism and also for having called for violence, ”he declared.

The government official also criticized the position of Pode, who condemned the actions of the police. “There is a party that tries to govern and another that tries not to have a government,” Vara said. “Governments don’t speak out and don’t even exist to condemn, they exist to govern. We can often put on the agenda what allows us to make a difference and not what allows us to reach a consensus, ”he criticized.

The Spanish Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, also spoke on Friday in Congress against “the unjustified use of violence”.

However, after showing solidarity with all those who were “the target of reprisals” by the police and arguing that being a rapper could not be “a crime,” Pode’s parliamentary spokesperson Jaume Asens said this Friday that “violence is not the solution”.

Eight dozen protesters have been arrested since the riots began, which lasted for three days and were particularly violent in Barcelona. According to El País, on Thursday evening alone, authorities arrested at least 16 people in that city and in Valencia. The losses are enormous. In Madrid, the riots on Wednesday at Puerta del Sol would have damaged 200,000 euros. In Barcelona, ​​the situation is even more serious: the damage caused by three nights of clashes could amount to 500,000 euros.