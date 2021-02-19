Iran again calls on the United States of America to lift all sanctions imposed on the country – Observer

Iran on Friday reiterated its call for the United States to lift all sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump after an offer by the government of new President Joe Biden to negotiate.

Tehran “will immediately reverse” its retaliatory measures if the United States “unconditionally lift any sanctions imposed, reimposed or renamed by Trump,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a Twitter post.

The United States has acknowledged that Pompeo’s claims regarding Resolution 2231 have no legal validity.

We agree.

In accordance with 2231:

The United States is unconditionally and effectively lifting all sanctions imposed, reimposed or relabelled by Trump.

We will then immediately reverse all corrective actions.

Simple: #CommitActMeet

– Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 19, 2021

The minister stressed that Iran agrees with the Biden government’s decision to overturn its predecessor’s widely discredited claim that the UN imposed new sanctions related to Tehran’s nuclear program.

Zarif’s messages come the day after a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from France, England, Germany and the United States.

At the end of this meeting, Washington announced that it had accepted an invitation from the European Union (EU) to meet with Tehran to reactivate the 2015 agreement, which was undermined by Donald Trump.

These discussions will bring together the signatory countries of the agreement in 2015 (Iran, United States, Germany, China, France, United Kingdom and Russia) and will allow “to discuss the best way to move forward with regard to Iranian nuclear power. . program, ”according to the US State Department.

Shortly before, the French ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian, the German Heiko Maas, the British Dominic Raab and the American Antony Blinken had declared in a press release, after the videoconference, the objective of “seeing Iran return to full strength. fulfillment of its commitments ”made in 2015, with the objective of“ preserving the nuclear non-proliferation regime and ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon ”.

Joe Biden’s government also rescinded a unilateral September proclamation by Donald Trump on the return of international sanctions against Iran, in a letter to the UN Security Council.

These sanctions, “lifted by UN resolution 2231” which ratifies the 2015 agreement, “remain lifted,” said the letter obtained by the AFP news agency.

The State Department also announced the easing of travel restrictions to New York for Iranian diplomats at the UN, limited under the Trump administration. In particular, the restrictions required diplomats to be confined to certain streets around the UN headquarters.

Thus, Iran will return to an earlier situation, also imposed on Cuba and North Korea, which allows its diplomats to circulate freely in and around New York.

The US-EU meeting and Washington’s actions came at a time when Iran is considering restricting access by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to non-nuclear facilities, including From Sunday, military sites suspected of nuclear activity.

Tehran has threatened to break with new commitments made in the 2015 agreement unless the United States withdraws unilateral sanctions imposed since 2018 that are hurting Iran’s economy.

Europe and the United States have appealed to Tehran to assess “the consequences of such a serious measure, especially at this time of opportunity for a return to diplomacy”.