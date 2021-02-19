Australia urges Facebook to lift country’s blockade – Observer

The Prime Minister of Australia on Friday asked the American Facebook to lift the blockade of users in the country and return to negotiations with media companies in Australia.

However, Scott Morrison warned that other countries could follow the Canberra government’s lead in forcing large digital companies to “pay for journalism.”

“Bullying to Democracy”. Facebook criticized for being blocked in Australia

The Prime Minister of Australia has said that the decision by the company Facebook to block access to users in that country is “a threat”. The blockade has strengthened the Australian government’s resolve to force tech giants to pay media companies for shared content.

“The idea of ​​disabling access to the portals, like they did yesterday (Thursday), along with all kinds of threats (…) was not a good decision on their part,” Morrison told the journalists today in Canberra.

“They must quickly overcome this and return to the (negotiating) table,” he added.

The Australian public’s outrage over the Facebook blockade was notorious as access to information on the Covid-19 pandemic, health services and emergency services was cut off, at least temporarily. Today Australian newspaper headlines read “Faceblock” (in an allusion to the blockade) and “Don’t ‘Like’ the Anti-Social Network.”

“Unfriend Australia”. Facebook bans news sharing in the country

An article on how fake news can harm journalism in Australia is titled “Facebook only wants to know about profits, not people”. Some foreign headlines have also been hit, with comments to disappear on Facebook as they were written on the pages of UK companies Daily Telegraph and Sky News, which share the names of the headlines with Australian delegations.

The blockade was a reaction to the bill passed Wednesday night by the Australian House of Representatives, which requires companies Facebook and Google to pay Australian newspapers and media compensation for journalistic content used by digital platforms. The bill will have to be approved by the Senate which institutionalizes the legislation.

Google reacted quickly by signing content licensing agreements with major media companies in Australia under the News Showcase model.

News Corp. Rupert Murdoch announced an agreement with Google that covers the operation in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Sevem West Media, a large Australian media group, also struck a deal this week. Nine Entertainment also announced that it was close to making a deal, as did state-owned Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) who said they were in the middle of a negotiation process.

The Australian prime minister said he discussed Facebook issues with Indian chief executive Narendra Modi on Thursday. Morrison said he would also take up the matter with the governments of the UK, Canada and France.

“There is great interest in what Australia intends to do,” said Morrison.

This is why I invited, as I did with Google, the company Facebook to make constructive commitments because they know that what Australia does will be followed by Western laws ”, he added. .

Finance Minister Josh Frydenberg had a phone conversation with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg.

“We discussed topics that still need to be analyzed and agreements that our respective teams need to take up. We will talk about it again next weekend, ”Frydenberg said via Twitter.

The minister also said the company Facebook was in constructive negotiations with Australia over damages before deciding to cut the service “surprisingly”. The chairman of the executive committee of News Corp Australia expressed a different opinion on the Facebook negotiations. News Corp. he owns most of the Australian bonds and, according to international analysts, wants to use the Australian conservative government to force companies Facebook and Google to pay damages.

“This legislation is pure protectionism and it came out of Rupert Murdoch’s mind to try to create a tax on competitors,” said Jeff Jarvis, journalist and professor at New York University in the United States.

Facebook said Thursday that Australia’s legislative proposal “confuses the relationship between the (digital) platform and the publications that use the network.” Morrison said he was ready to “listen to them (Facebook) on the technical side,” but remains determined on the legislation.