Team. Prime Minister of Finland next most influential leader and Marcus Rahsford the next activist – Observe

Sanna Marin, the Finnish politician who became the second youngest prime minister in the world at 34 (just after the Austrian Sebastian Kurz), is considered by Time magazine as one of the “next 100 most influential people”, at the top of the category a ranking that the magazine publishes only for the second time.

The Finnish social democrat, now 35, has just led a center-left coalition of five parties for just over a year, having succeeded in making cases of coronavirus in the country “a fifth of the European average, “said Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg. , invited by Time to talk about Sanna Marin.

“New to this business, Sanna did not have a long honeymoon period, but she quickly adapted,” says Solberg, who recalls the restrictions imposed in March to contain the pandemic.

Sanna Marin’s victory in 2019 “was celebrated for becoming such a young prime minister”, but “she is not a political novice,” says the Norwegian prime minister. “During the pandemic, it proved that good leadership doesn’t depend on age. Times of crisis show us what people are made of ”.

Among the activists, the highlight of Time is given to Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes’ colleague at Manchester United. Lewis Hamilton, who wrote about the UK striker at Time’s request, claims that “in 2020 Marcus Rashford took his many talents beyond the football pitch” to “respond to a national crisis: child hunger “. The action mentioned by the Formula 1 champion would help “put pressure on the government to provide meals to students in need during the summer holidays”.

“It’s not a question of politics, it’s a question of humanity.” Rashford wants to end child hunger in England and wrote to Parliament

“By advocating for the most vulnerable in our society and using his platform and influence to generate positive change, Marcus has inspired countless people to join this mission and solidified his role as an example,” says Hamilton. ‘In a year that has shown us the power to work together towards a common goal, he has been a galvanizing force’ in the UK to ‘ensure no child goes hungry’. The pilot praises the “determination, resilience and perseverance” of the England international, which he considers “really inspiring”. “I can’t wait to see how he continues this important work,” concludes Hamilton.

In the other categories, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, an actress from Sri Lanka who stood out in the American comedy series Never Have I Ever, is considered by Time as the next phenomenon. And singer Dua Lipa, winner of two Grammys, among others, is the big choice of Artists. Designer Telfar Clemens is considered the innovator.

To write about each of the 100 names on the list, Time invited high profile personalities. Besides Lewis Hamilton and the Norwegian Prime Minister, Anthony Fauci, Madeline Albrigh, Michelle Bachelet, Garry Kasparov, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Spike Lee, Idris Elba, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gwen Stefani, Greta Thunberg are also collaborating on this edition, among several other.